KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) The Malaysian government has said it will not extend a coronavirus emergency beyond August 1 as the countries’ parliament reopened Monday after a controversial seven-month suspension amid a worsening pandemic.

The urgency, which has allowed the government to suspend Parliament since January and regulate by decree without legislative approval, has been criticized as a hoax for contentious Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to stay in power amid challenges to his leadership.

Opposition lawmakers criticized governments for failing to tackle the pandemic despite a national stalemate since June 1st. Malaysia’s total cases exceeded 1 million on Sunday, eight times more than all of last year and 77% since the blockade. Deaths have also climbed steeply to over 8,000.

After the special, five-day session of Parliament opened, Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said the government would not seek an extension of the emergency.

Opposition lawmakers were also surprised when Takiyuddin announced that the government had canceled all emergency orders on July 21st. They asked why the cancellation was not made public earlier and whether it followed the proper process. Details were vague as to how it affects measures such as the fines imposed on those who violate the COVID-19 protocol.

Muhyiddin, in his conference on the lower room, said that Malaysia, like other countries, was not spared from the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

He defended the policies of his governments, saying economic aid had been distributed to poor families and businesses hard hit by the stalemate. Vaccinations have also accelerated, with most of the population expected to be inoculated by the end of the years, he said.

This government is not perfect, but this government does not allow people to suffer and always works to save lives, Muhyiddin said.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urged Muhyiddin to step down and said his unelected government, which took power in March 2020, has failed. Echoing other lawmakers, he said the parliamentary session was a hoax because debates and voting were not allowed.

If this government has really failed, then it is time for the Prime Minister to step down and we need the forum to vote on this, said another lawmaker, Gobind Singh.

Analysts say the end of the emergency was not unexpected as the king was unlikely to accept an extension. The cancellations will also help Muhyidd avoid parliamentary votes on those ordinances that could be seen as proof of support for his leadership, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior member at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

With no voting permits allowed in the session, Oh said he briefly sums up Parliament in the worse role than rubber stamps.

The largest party in the ruling Muhyiddins alliance has withdrawn its support for him for failing to address the pandemic, but the attorney general said Muhyiddin would stay in power until it is proven in Parliament that he lost the support of the majority.

This keeps his position safe for now, as the government has said the special parliamentary session will focus solely on the pandemic and no voting or other moves will be allowed. The regular parliamentary session will resume only in September.

There was unrest in Monday’s session after Muhyiddin, who was supposed to answer questions raised by lawmakers, was absent. Where is the Prime Minister? Where is the Prime Minister? opposition MPs shouted. Instead, the finance minister addressed the closing session and avoided emergency-related responses.

Muhyiddin became prime minister after launching the fall of the reformist government that won the 2018 elections. His Bersatu party formed an unstable alliance involving the National Organization of Malaysia, which collapsed in the 2018 polls. UMNO is the largest party in the alliance but has been unhappy playing a second parable against Bersatu and opposes the declaration of urgency.

The five-day low-chamber session is being held under strict virus prevention measures, with lawmakers disguised and separated by transparent screens.

House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said the number of lawmakers could be limited as two lawmakers and 12 parliamentary staff tested positive for the virus over the weekend. He said more than 60 people, including up to six lawmakers, who are close contacts are in quarantine.