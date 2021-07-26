France Approves Covid Transition Measure





France passed a new Covid-19 law late Sunday that makes the transition to health mandatory for a number of closed countries as the country faces a fourth wave of infections. The vote came after heated parliamentary debates overnight and anti-mass protests in dozens of French cities. President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, With the Delta variant, the epidemic is growing again, adding, My message is simple: get vaccinated. About 40 million people, or nearly 60 percent of France’s population, have received a first blow, but the number of new daily cases has risen rapidly over the past week, to over 15,000 on average, from less than 2,000 at the end of June. Over 160,000 people demonstrated around France over the weekend to protest health-approval legislation, with brief clashes between mostly unmasked protesters and police officers in Paris. Far-right politicians and members of the Yellow Vest movement were among those who organized the marches.

The health document or digital proof of complete vaccination, of a recent negative test or of a final cure Covid-19 was already mandatory to attend major events in stadiums and concert halls and to enter cultural venues such as cinemas, museums and theaters. The new law, which will take effect in early August and can run until November 15, extends that obligation to certain bars, restaurants, gyms and shopping malls. Creations that fail to comply with the rules will face penalties and their employees may face salary suspensions, but not layoffs if they fail to get vaccinated as well. A valid health permit will also be required for non-urgent visits to medical facilities and long-distance train and bus travel. Young people aged 12 to 17 are exempt from the rules until 3 September. Mr Macron, speaking during a visit to the Pacific islands of French Polynesia, said he respected people who had doubts about taking their shots and that the authorities would respond to them with patience, persuasion, support. But he criticized those who were in irrational, sometimes cynical and manipulative opposition to vaccines. A freedom where I owe nothing to anyone does not exist, said Mr. Macron told reporters at a hospital in Tahiti, one of the islands. What is the value of your freedom if you tell me you do not want to be vaccinated? And tomorrow, you infect your father, your mother or myself. I am a victim of your freedom.

Mr Macron cited the possibility that hospitals would have to postpone essential surgeries, as they have done over past waves, to make room for Covid-19 patients who had refused to take their pictures. This is not called freedom, he said. This is called irresponsibility, selfishness. The new law also obliges health workers and other essential workers, such as firefighters, to be vaccinated by the fall and makes a 10-day isolation period mandatory after an infection. Before being implemented, the law must be reviewed next week by the Constitutional Council, which verifies that the legislation is in line with the Constitution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/26/world/france-approves-a-contentious-law-making-health-passes-mandatory.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos