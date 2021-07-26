Foreign journalists harassed in China over flood coverage | China

Foreign journalists reporting on the aftermath of the floods in Chinas have faced hostile street confrontations and been subjected to vicious campaigns, amid growing sensitivity of nationalism to any negative portrayal of China.

Journalists from the Los Angeles Times and German site Deutsche Welle confronted an angry crowd in Zhengzhou on Saturday who filmed and questioned them, accusing them of rumors that they were cheating and slandering China. Other journalists have also been targeted, with a specific focus on the BBC.

Journalists Alice Su and Mathias Boelinger, were on the ground in Zhengzhou, covering the aftermath of the deadly floods of recent weeks, after nearly a year-long rain fell around Zhengzhou within three days, crushing roads and subway tunnels. The rains then shifted north, further destroying major cities and rural areas.

Su said they were in an area where underground markets were flooded and many traders had lost their assets and were desperate for insufficient government assistance.

There were many other people [sic] in Zhengzhou and the surrounding worst-hit areas, who were open and even eager to talk about the devastation and hardships they faced, Su wrote on Twitter. But this crowd seemed really angry and eager just to tell strangers.

Describing the incident on Twitter, DWs Boelinger said he was pushed and yelled at for tarnishing China and that it became clear that the crowd believed he was BBC correspondent Robin Brant.

What I did not know at the time was that a hunt was being pursued [Brant], said Beolinger. There is a fierce campaign against BBC News in nationalist circles and state media.

Stephen McDonell, another BBC correspondent in China, said on Twitter that there was a clearly orchestrated harassment campaign, with a focus on the BBC, which included threats of violence and targeted family abuse sent to the private phones of those working in foreign media.

You should ask why the organs of the Communist party are doing this since the reporting I have seen will cause sympathy for the people Henan, he said.

Then I started shooting too. Then she called other people. I think there were about ten men, mostly middle-aged. They showed me a picture of @robindbrant and kept asking if it was you? Then things escalated quickly. 6/11 pic.twitter.com/GInNKPuCK5 – Matthias Boelinger (@mare_porter) July 25, 2021

A hashtag related to Saturday’s incident had been viewed more than 27 million times on Weibo, most of it critical, and some extremely abusive and threatening, including journalists’ personal information. Some commentators demanded that journalists, including Boelinger and Su, be expelled, while the Communist Youth League called for people to follow Brant and report his whereabouts.

Su said on Twitter that some people in the Zhengzhou crowd had sought to de-escalate the situation, and at least one man apologized, but it was not a pleasant experience. Other reporters responded by saying they had experienced similar situations while reporting on the floods, and Weibo posts also targeted reporters from Al Jazeera and CNN. Commentators also identified and criticized the woman for trying to de-escalate things as a local journalist.

The official death toll from the floods is at least 69, with five missing, but Chinese media have identified at least 22 people who have not been heard from since Tuesday afternoon.

According to China Digital Times, Chinese media, which are strictly monitored and controlled by the authorities, were ordered to report only authoritative information about victims and property damage and were instructed not to take on a sadly exaggerated tone or hype or link to past events without permission.

Rising nationalism in China and hostility to foreign media have made reporting increasingly difficult and dangerous for foreign media.

In the last 18 months at least 16 American journalists have been expelled and at least four journalists including the BBC’s John Sudworth and two Australian journalists have been forced to leave. Two other Australian TV presenter Cheng Lei and Chinese Bloomberg journalist Haze Fan were arrested and detained on unspecified national security charges.

Additional reporting by Jason Lu