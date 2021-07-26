Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Monday

The last:

Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has recorded more than a million infections, as the virulent delta variant carries a deadly route through Southeast Asia now a global epicenter for the virus.

Thailand had 15,376 new cases of coronavirus, a daily record for the second day in a row in the country with more than 66 million.

Malaysia, which has one of the highest rates of infection per capita in Southeast Asia, reported 17,045 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,013,438 and nearly 8,000 deaths, despite being in a deadlock since June.

Doctors on government medical contracts are taking part in an evacuation strike at Kuala Lumpur Hospital amid the COVID-19 blast in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. (Lim Huey Teng / Reuters)

Like many parts of the region with more than 650 million people, Malaysia’s hospitals and medical staff have borne the brunt of the blast amid shortages of beds, fans and oxygen.

Thousands of doctors contracted in Malaysia on Monday staged a layoff over their terms of employment, though they vowed patients would not be affected by the protest.

Doctors, who want permanent posts as well as better pay and benefits, said an offer from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to extend their contracts did not go well enough.

The prevalence of vaccines in Malaysia, however, has surpassed that of many neighbors, with about 16.9 percent of its 32 million people completely inoculated.

The Thai government last week imposed tougher blockade measures on the capital, Bangkok, and 12 high-risk provinces.

Indonesia easing some restrictions

Indonesia, the most populous country in the region, with more than 270 million people, has the largest workload of Southeast Asian affairs. It has reported more than 3.1 million infections and 83,000 deaths.

Still, amid economic pressures, the government announced on Sunday that although the coronavirus curbs will be extended by a week, some measures will be relaxed, including allowing the reopening of traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas.

Hospitals have been filled with patients in the past month, particularly on the densely populated island of Java and Bali, but on Sunday President Joko Widodo said infections and hospital occupancy had dropped, without specifying how much.

“The decision does not seem to have to do with the pandemic, but with the economy,” said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, urging people to adhere to health protocols.

Students receive a dose of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine for COVID-19 during a mass vaccination program at a school building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. (Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)

Indonesia last week reported record high deaths in four separate days, the latest of which was 1,566 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 83,000 as authorities pledged to add more intensive care units.

Myanmar has also seen an increase in infections since June and Sunday reported 355 deaths, a new record, as daily cases crossed 6,000 on Thursday last week.

Military personnel sprayed disinfectant on a street in Hanoi on Monday. (Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty Images)

Vietnam reported 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 7,531 cases on Sunday, and simply embarrassing from the record of 7,968 set two days ago, with most cases in downtown Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring provinces, the ministry said. health.

The country, which successfully contained the coronavirus throughout 2020, is now experiencing its worst wave to date. It has recorded more than 106,000 infections and at least 524 deaths overall, with one-fifth of those cases coming in just the last three days.

-From Reuters, last updated at 8:55 p.m. at

What is happening in Tokyo

A member of the New Zealand delegation cheers for his team from the empty stand by fans due to COVID-19 restrictions during a men’s field hockey match against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics say 153 people accredited for the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan since July 1.

It includes a total of 19 athletes who tested positive in Japan from July 1 to Sunday. Some of those athletes are residents of the Olympic Village, where 16 people tested positive.

Those people fled apartment blocks overlooking Tokyo Bay to stay in quarantine hotels.

-From the Associated Press, last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.

What is happening around the world

WATCH | U.S. officials urge Americans to get vaccinated as COVID-19 delta cargo flies: Democrats and Republicans are again trying to persuade unvaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 inoculation. 2:00 p.m.

As of early Monday morning, more than 194.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus database published by Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.

IN America,an increase in COVID-19 fueled in parts of the United States by the highly contagious delta variant and vaccine reluctance has led to new masked mandates and deep confusion among some people about which guidelines to follow.

IN Europe, 40 million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet on Monday. Macron said this reached nearly 60 percent of the population and that four million of the vaccines had been administered in the past two weeks.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Australia’s most populous state announced a rise in new cases despite an order for several weeks to stay at home as police vowed to crack down on any repetition of a fierce anti-blockade protest over the weekend.

New cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the main eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, with 38 more reported Monday, bringing the total to more than 60 days. Tens of thousands of people are trapped and authorities are conducting massive population tests, standard practices in China that have generally been successful in controlling the spread of the virus.

Another case of local broadcasting was reported in the town near Suqian and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Both were classified as linked to the Nanjing explosion.

Another 36 imported cases were reported, half of them in Yunnan province near the border with Myanmar, which is facing a severe outbreak. All those newly diagnosed in Yunnan had crossed the border from Yunnan at some point between June 30th and July 24th.

INAfrica, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a nationwide speech Sunday night that a recent increase in coronavirus cases has peaked and that the daily number of newly confirmed cases dropped 20 percent of the week. The government is allowing alcohol retail sales to resume from Monday to Thursday, while bars and restaurants will also be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.

Schools have been completely reopened, and social and religious gatherings are again allowed for a maximum of 50 people inside and 100 people outside. A night curfew has been reduced to 10pm to 4am

South Africa, which has a population of 60 million, has administered over 6.3 million doses of vaccine. The inoculation rate needs to be increased for the country to reach its target of having 67 percent of the population fully vaccinated by February.

Algeria, meanwhile, will re-impose restrictions on rallies to counter a rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

IN Middle East, Iran’s health ministry reported 268 other COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, along with 27,146 additional cases.

-From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 9am. at

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.