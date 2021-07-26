International
The author, the artist publishes the guide to the seabirds in the world
PORT HADLOCK – The imposing limestone building where he grew up was “very Dickensian,” recalls Peter Harrison.
It was the Orphan Boys House of the British Seaman in Brixham, a fishing town in southwest England.
Harrison, a longtime resident of Port Hadlock and a travel guide for an expedition, lived in the orphanage in the 1950s.
His father and mother had died young. But Harrison carries a vivid memory of a gift his father, who served in the Royal Navy, brought home from a year at sea.
Binoculars.
10-year-old Harrison cried when he opened the gift.
Later, in the boys house, he was a creator, playing in sketching.
“My drawings were so bad,” he recalls, “but I eventually got better.”
That part of the world is known for its gales – and the waves of seabirds, sailing, high and graceful, over the ocean.
“They excited me,” then and now.
After the orphanage, Harrison went to school to become an architect. For several years in the 1970s, he designed British embassy buildings, but the work was not for him.
One morning in November 1972, he realized: I have to get out of here.
At age 23, Harrison sold his London home, bought a Land Rover, and embarked on the 50-year adventure that brought him to this point.
With his wife, adventurer and guide Shirley Metz, Harrison founded Apex Expeditions, a Seattle-based company that travels to Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Seychelles, and Australia, among others.
“Shirley is an absolute star,” an explorer on her own, Harrison said.
For the past year and a half, there have been no such trips. COVID-19 has kept Harrison and Metz at home in Port Hadlock, at their wooded house overlooking Oak Bay.
Now he has completed a long overdue project: “Seabirds: The New Identification Guide” with 600 pages.
In it is a world of albatrosses, shearing waters, walls, cormorants, tropical birds, gannets, boots, pelicans, puffins, penguins and barrels.
Harrison co-created illustrations for the book’s 239 coloring pages. He works in watercolor: “A dangerous lady, but I have learned to dance with her,” he whispers.
Contributors to the grand project were Swedish artist Hans Larsson, who completed the artwork for seagulls, sterns, skimmers, squash and sea ducks – 93 plates – and ornithologist and author Martin Perrow, who added text structure, strengthening taxonomy and integrating new seabird research.
Thirty-eight years ago, Harrison published “Seabirds: An Identification Guide” and has since authored a dozen other books and received numerous accolades for his conservation work.
But he considers this “New Identification Guide” as his final work.
“This book would not have been completed if it were not for COVID,” Harrison said.
“I see COVID in a different way,” as a barrier to the publication of “A New Identification Guide.” The book contains illustrations of some 435 species of seabirds – some of which Harrison has admired this summer on the shores of Sekiu and La Push.
Among them are the brown pelicans, known for their spectacular dives. Brown and Peruvian pelicans execute them, he said, thanks to their powerful vision and bags of air under their skin, which swell, giving the bird an extra bloom just before it hits the surface of the water.
On his website, peterharrisonseabirds.com, Harrison provides links to photos and other artwork, information about Apex Expeditions trips planned later this year and, of course, the online store where his books are available.
In his living room, holding a copy of the “New Identification Guide,” the author paused.
This is his life’s work, a heavy book in his hands.
Then Harrison looks up.
“The thing that ignites me is how seabirds adapt,” to conditions across the globe, he said.
He added that seabirds are the most endangered group of birds in the world. Like humans, their survival depends on the health of the oceans.
“We have lost three species since we started this book 15 years ago,” the author said.
“Extinction is forever; it is the black abyss. ”
As Harrison has traveled, he has participated in conservation work across the globe. He was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE, a member of the Order of the British Empire, from Queen Elizabeth II, and received the Royal Society Conservation Gold Medal and the Linnaean Society of New York Eisenmann Gold Medal for Excellence. in Ornithology.
He hopes people will read books such as The New Identification Guide and see the need to actively care for the planet’s resources.
Seabirds, for Harrison, are a magnificent sign of the state of the earth.
“We will only have seabirds,” he said, “if we keep the ocean pristine.”
________
Jefferson County senior journalist Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
