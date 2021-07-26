Fires destroy the Sardinian region of Italy in an unprecedented catastrophe





About 1,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated from areas of western Sardinia that were devastated by fires over the weekend, with forests, pastures and villages on the Italian island engulfed in flames. It is an unprecedented catastrophe, said the governor of the regions, Christian Solinas, calling for a state of emergency on Sunday. No deaths or injuries were reported, Italian authorities said. But the fires were still burning on Monday, when four firefighting planes from France and Greece joined the Italian firefighting air fleet to help control the fire. Since early Saturday, when fires started near a forest in the village of Bonacardo, at least 50,000 hectares of land have been burned. Hundreds of sheep, goats, cows and pigs died after being trapped in barns on farms in the path of the fires, despite efforts by emergency workers to save them.

On Sunday evening, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed his full solidarity with the people affected by the fires and offered support to firefighters working full time. Images recorded by Italian firefighters showed a thick layer of smoke that engulfed apartment buildings, warehouses and barns, and the flames that burned far behind beach villas in the city of Porto Alabe, a popular tourist destination, over 25 miles north of where the fires started. The flames passed through acres of oak and oak forests that are native to the region. A thousand-year-old olive tree that was the symbol of the village on top of Cuglieri hill was destroyed by fire. This morning, the luggage was still burning, wrote Maria Giovanna Campus, a retired local archaeologist on Facebook Last Sunday, posting images of the dead tree, its fire-lit trunk and its branches hanging from the ground.

We had proudly signaled his presence to the tourists, but ended up neglecting him and leaving him on fire. she said, adding cleaning up the area around her would have been enough to protect and preserve it.

The cause of the fires was not yet clear. But experts said that to prevent fires, forests and pastures had to be kept clean and buffer zones created. In affected areas of Sardinia and elsewhere in Italy, abandoned lands are often not properly maintained, which could help spread the fire, they said. Extreme weather Updated 26 July 2021, 9:54 am ET Fires are common in the arid Mediterranean environments of Sardinia during the summer, especially when hot southwesterly winds blow on days where temperatures reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit, as has been the case in recent days. These are extraordinary fires for size, but also common for the season and speed, unfortunately, said Gianfilippo Micillo, head of the Italian fire coordination department. Summer flames in Sardinia with so much dry vegetation, strong winds and high temperatures occur every year. These fires create their own microclimate and spread very quickly. Mr Micillo said Italy was experiencing an increase in fires this year, as happens every four or five years, when low shrubs and bushes grow enough in desert areas to become fuel for an accidentally or intentionally lit spark , from human activity. Italy has recorded almost 13,000 more fires than last year, mostly in the southern regions of Puglia, Calabria and Sicily, firefighters said. Mr Micillo also said that until 10 years ago, fires occurred in the Alpine regions in winter and in central and southern Italy during summer. Now, fires have been prolonged in time and area, as temperatures remain higher until October and the vegetation dries up.

