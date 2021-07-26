UN chief: World hunger has been exacerbated by climate change, conflict





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that climate change and conflict are a consequence and driver of poverty, income inequality and high food costs

ROME – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices. Guterres also said at a meeting in Rome that the world food system generates one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. The same system is responsible for up to 80% of biodiversity loss, he complained in a video message. The meeting was called to help prepare for a UN food systems summit to be held in New York in September. Earlier this month, a UN report noted that up to 161 million more people faced hunger last year compared to 2019, with a large proportion of the extended suffering associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Poverty, income inequality and the high cost of food continue to keep healthy diets out of the reach of some 3 billion people, “Guterres said.” Climate change and conflict are both consequences and drivers of this catastrophe. “ The International Fund for Agricultural Development called on decision-makers to address “food system failures” that leave hundreds of millions of poor and hungry. IFAD is a UN agency that aims to help small-scale agriculture. IFAD said food systems need to change radically to ensure access to affordable and healthy food, where food production protects the environment and biodiversity, and where the people who produce our food are paid a decent living for their work. He added that the needs of rural people should be at the center. In 2020, up to 811 million people faced hunger, according to the UN report earlier this month. Guterres said preparatory work in Rome would help set the tone for action this decade and for a “fair and sustained recovery from COVID-19. Such efforts involve a considerable monetary price. The chief economist of the UN-based Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome has said that removing 100 million people from chronic malnutrition would require an additional $ 14 billion (almost € 12 billion) each year by 2030 and nearly tripling that amount for it. achieve the goal of UN zero hunger by 2030. According to UN forecasts, the target will be lost by a margin of nearly 660 million people, with about 30 million of this figure probably “linked to the lasting effects of the pandemic.”

