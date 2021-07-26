Former Global News announcer Peter Trueman dies at 86 – Toronto





Former news anchor Peter Trueman passed away on Friday at the age of 86. Trueman was born on December 25, 1934 in Sackville, NB. He began his career working as a print reporter and covered stories such as the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy for the Montreal Star. “After that I was more cynical,” the late Trueman said earlier. “Since then I have not been able to see any politicians with much joy.” In 1970, Trueman moved to television and became the executive producer of CBC The National mainstream news during the FLQ Crisis. Four years later, he became the original anchor when Global Television first signed in 1974. Trueman was best known for his authoritarian common sense approach to the news, and his comments were something that global viewers eagerly awaited. He ended by saying, “This is not news. But even this is a reality. ” The story goes down the ad Trueman ran an editorial where reporters had the freedom to shine and experiment, including a young guy who would later become a Global National anchor, Kevin Newman. “Peter, for many of us, was our definition of integrity. “The standards he kept for himself as a journalist, he really planted the editorial staff and whoever worked with him,” said Newman. Trends COVID-19 is no longer the main issue Canadians face ahead of possible elections: poll

Man rescued after several days of battle with gray bear in Alaska hut “For the rest of my career, his notion of integrity was my guide.” “When I started at Global News years ago, Peter Trueman was a God,” recalls Ward Smith, senior vice president of Global News. “And to this day when you mention his name in the halls or on the station, people understand what Peter Trueman stood for – editorial standards of excellence, respect for the audience, the people we were interviewing and the team that was bringing the news together.” Following in the footsteps of his father, Mark Trueman is the oldest producer for Global News Toronto. Also joining the team is Mark’s son Devin Trueman, as a control room operator. It is a family legacy at the head of many journalists that Peter inspired along the way. After retiring from Journalism in 1988, Peter and his wife Eleanor decided to lead a quieter life on Amherst Island in Lake Ontario, just before Kingston and the St. Louis River. Lawrence. Yet still wanting to do something more, he co-founded CJAI-FM in 2006, a community radio station serving Amherst Island. The story goes down the ad Peter received the Order of Canada in 2002 and throughout his five-decade career, earned not only the respect of his colleagues but also of his viewing audience. “To me, Peter Trueman was an idol, a mentor and later in life a dear friend,” Newman said. “He told me he had a life outside of journalism.” Peter was passionate about Canadian history, dedicated to the environment, and became the host and editor-in-chief of the Discovery Channel Canadian’s Great Canadian series. Yet his greatest achievement was his beautiful family. Peter and his beloved Eleanor were married in 1956 and continued to have three children Anne, Mark and Victoria, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Peter witnessed a lot of history during creation. His lifelong commitment to discovering and reporting the truth will always be remembered not only within the Global News family, but also with his longtime viewers. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

