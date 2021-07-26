The world reacts to the political unrest in Tunisia Tunisia News





Here are some reactions from around the world to Tunisian President Kais Saieds’ decision to suspend parliament and fire the prime minister.

Tunisian President Kais Saieds’ decision to suspend parliament and oust the prime minister sparked protests at home where the main political party rebuked him as a coup. The ruling was condemned as an attack on democracy by its rivals. Foreign governments have also expressed concern. Here are some feedback from around the world on the shocking Sunday announcement. Turkey Turkey’s foreign ministry said it was deeply concerned by the latest developments and called for the restoration of democratic legitimacy in the country. Preserving Tunisia’s democratic achievements, which is a success story in terms of the democratic process carried out in line with the expectations of the people in the region, is of great importance for the region as well as for Tunisia, the ministry said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter: We oppose the suspension of the democratic process and the disregard for the democratic will of the peoples in friendly and fraternal Tunisia. We condemn initiatives that lack constitutional legitimacy and public support. We believe that Tunisia’s democracy will emerge stronger from this process. Qatar Doha called on all parties to the Tunisian political crisis to avoid escalation and move towards dialogue, the Qatar State News Agency said. Qatar hopes Tunisian parties will adopt the path of dialogue to overcome the crisis, QNA quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying. Germany A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, told reporters that Germany hoped Tunisia would return to the constitutional order as soon as possible. Democracy has taken root in Tunisia since 2011, Adebahr said, referring to the year of the popular revolution that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Germany was very concerned, she said, adding, however: We do not want to talk about a coup seas. It is important to return to the constitutional order as soon as possible, Adebahr said. We will certainly try to discuss (the situation) with the Tunisian ambassador in Berlin, and our ambassador to Tunisia is ready to get involved in the discussions. European Union The European Union urged all political actors in Tunisia to respect the country’s constitution and avoid violence. We are closely following the latest developments in Tunisia, said a spokeswoman for the European Commission. We call on all Tunisian actors to respect the Constitution, its institutions and the rule of law. We also urge them to stay calm and avoid any use of violence to maintain the stability of the country, she said. Russia Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in brief comments, said Russia was monitoring developments in Tunisia. “We hope that nothing will threaten the stability and security of the people of that country,” he told reporters at a daily news conference.

