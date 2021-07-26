Interrupt Aspen enters the art of the fair world, focuses on community and connection | tidings

Becca Hoffman, managing director for Intersect Art and Design, would normally have at least a year to plan and prepare for an outstanding art fair like Intersect Aspen.

Instead, she had three months.

From 1 August to 5 August,Cross the Aspen will be back in town for a special pop-up release, taking place in person at Aspen Ice Garden. The contemporary art fair will feature 30 galleries from 26 cities across the US, Europe and Asia.

Intersect Aspen (formerly Art Aspen), Intersect Chicago (formerly SOFA Chicago) and Intersect Palm Springs (formerly Art Palm Springs) were made by brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal when they started Intersect Art and Design in April 2020. The von Gals, Hoffman and the entire Intersect team faced the revival of three art fairs in the middle of COVID-19.

Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, Intersect was determined to connect galleries, collectors and artists around the world by organizing innovative, virtual events. Hoffman helped coordinate one of these programs in February 2021, Intersection 21, which was a virtual exhibition of works of art from galleries in the Middle East, North Africa and California.

We took advantage of this moment in time and used the tools of technology to continue talking to each other through art, Hoffman said.

After the success of the virtual events, Intersect was not even thinking of hosting a personal fair until at least November 2021. However, in May, after receiving numerous calls and requests for a personal art fair experience, Hoffman began planning the Aspen Cross .

As one of the first personal art fairs since the beginning of the pandemic, Intersect Aspen will differ from previous fairs in everything from floor plan and open space to curated exhibitions and programming on display.

These galleries have taken on a new sense of agile creativity and thought to bring works they have not been able to show to people physically in 16 months, Hoffman said. They are bringing a game of their own to Aspen.

From the established names, internationals like Galerie Gmurzynska, Carl Kostyl, Galeria Nino Mier and Perrotin to the two very popular local galleries in the mix, Galerie Maximillian and Casterline | Goodman Gallery, exhibitors are contributing a mix of modern and contemporary works, curating presentations in a way Hoffman has never seen in the past.

Intersect Aspen will offer a wide range of options in an intimate setting that is perfect for viewing art, said Paul Laster, curatorial consultant for Intersect Art and Design, in a press release. Visual works will range from new artistic creations made during the pandemic to historical pieces from the post-war era.

Hoffman spoke cordially about the exhibitions to be seen, especially when discussing TOTAHs interesting presentation of Alex Sewells paintings in conversation with Saul Steinbergs drawings to explore the concept of text through art. and a monumental Clyfford Still oil painting, PH-568, 1965, which will be presented in Slavic by Di Donna’s art and design exhibition.

Hoffman also mentioned that some galleries plan to display outdoor sculptures of a specific interest to Aspen.

From across the board, I have seen galleries find their way in a different way because there is such an increase in creating a new form of warmth in your personal space, Hoffman said. Every gallery that comes to the fair in some way responds to the people and collectors in the region.

In addition to bringing a high quality gallery to Intersect Aspen, Hoffman sees the art fair as a platform to highlight local cultural institutions that make the Fork Noise Valley such a special place.

Hoffman has worked closely with many of these local institutions, such as Anderson Ranch Art Center, Carbondale Arts, Aspen Film, Red Brick Center for the Arts, The Little Nell, the Aspen Art Museum, and local art galleries and news organizations.

Hoffman stressed how welcoming and outspoken members of the Aspen community have been as she prepares to bring this new form of a cultural event to the city.

I believe that to create cultural events across the city, you have to really become a part of the community, Hoffman said. Not just there all week, they were there to build a piece of Aspen culture.

The Aspen break will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will also be presented online at Artsy.net, 1-19 August. General admission tickets and VIP passports, which include entry to a pre-lunch on August 1, are available for purchase at Cross the Aspen website.

Additional programming(open to all ticket holders) includes Buyer Objects, a presentation by the Anderson Ranch Arts Center and Carbondale Arts showcasing the model and craft created by local artists, which will be held daily at the Intersect Showroom. Aspen Film will present four well-known short films, showing every evening at 5pm, and throughout the week, various galleries will host artist talks at their booth.

Without complicating or over-programming the event, Hoffman hopes this year’s pop-up edition of Intersect Aspen will have a simple sense of elegance.

His goal is to be a quieter entry into the just world, Hoffman said. We were responding to what we think Aspen needs at this time.