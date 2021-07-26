Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, July 26th





Calgary THE LAST A mobile clinic that will administer the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to remote locations begins its provincial tour Monday in the Banff and Kananaskis areas. Alberta reported on Friday 173 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths The COVID-19 rapid flow immunization clinics at the Expo Center in Edmonton and the Calgary Congress Center will close in late July, Alberta Health Services said last week. (AHS) Latest vaccines: Alberta Health has partnered with a coalition of businesses to start one mobile clinic who will administer the first and second doses of the vaccine to remote labor camps, rural communities and accessible populations. His tour of the province begins on Monday at Banff and Kananaskis areas.

An immunization clinic taking place in Calgary at Crossroads Community Center at 1803 14 Ave NE on 29 July.

North of Calgary, AHSwill will also operate a clinic at Crossfield Community Center on July 27th.

The COVID-19 rapid flow immunization clinics at the Expo Center in Edmonton and the Calgary Congress Center will close in late July, Alberta Health Services said last week.

Alberta hit a significant mark in the vaccination campaign in July 2275 percent of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.3 percent have had dosing.

A total of 2,822,412 Albanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the ministry says.

But the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is unhappy, as figures show there are still a quarter of qualified Albanians left who have not yet received the vaccine.

A survey released on July 21 by the Angus Reid Institute suggests that vaccine reluctance is more common in Alberta than in the rest of the country. The poll found that one in five Albertans remains uncertain about getting a hit twice the country average.

According to the survey, in BC the scale is 12 percent, and in Ontario and Quebec it is only nine percent.

“We absolutely need to get a better impetus in getting vaccines,” said Craig Jenne, an associate professor at the University of Calgary in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases.

Alberta reached one important moment in his COVID-19 immunization campaign on July 19 with more than five million doses of vaccines administered.

Hinshawtweet on July 21 that the latest provincial data confirm that vaccination offers excellent protection against infection and variants.

Hinshaw said one dose proves to be 57 percent effective against variant B.1.617 and increases to 85 percent with two doses. Against variant B.1.1.7, two doses prove to be 91 percent effective.

She also noted that 96 percent of Albertans have positively tested for the virus from 1 January there were no two doses of the vaccine, and 91 percent of deaths from COVID-19 and 95 percent of hospital admissions and intensive care units followed the same trend. The latest COVID-19 numbers The province did not report COVID-19 data and vaccination numbers over the weekend. Report Alberta 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were two just dead . A total of 2,322 The Albertans are dead.

They are there 84 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Alberta. From them, 26 are in intensive care units . While COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline, the province is experiencing anxiety in the daily counting of cases, active cases and the degree of positivity.

173 new cases were detected from 7,609 tests, with a positivity rate of about 2.14 percent.

Tani ka 799 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, an increase of 123 from the day before.

The rate at which COVID-19 cases spread from one person to another is increasing again in the province. As of last week, the Alberta R value was 0.84, with a confidence interval of 0.74 to 0.94. It was even higher in Edmonton, at 0.97 with a confidence interval pushing the city's R value potentially over one.

Public health officials have reported the first cases of Coronavirus variant C.37 in Alberta also known as the lambda variant. Both were related to travel.

230,039The Albertansconsidered to have recovered from COVID-19. Latest on restrictions and reopening: US land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, according to a renewal order issued by the U.S. government on Wednesday. In a statement previously published in the U.S. Federal Register, the government says that while vaccination rates have improved, opening the land border for non-essential travel still poses a very high risk.

Ottawa says starting 9 August at 12:01 p.m. ET fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents living in that country will be able to visit Canada without the need for a two-week quarantine.

The government said it plans to allow travelers fully vaccinated by all other countries to enter Canada without quarantine anymore September 7th.

Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving that they received doses of approved vaccines in Canada at least 14 days before entering the country.

Officials said passengers must submit electronically connected to COVID-19 government informationArrivalpre-arrival application, meet pre- and post-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic, and have an appropriate quarantine plan.

Alberta entered Phase 3 of his three-phase reopening plan on July 1, removing all restrictions. The general mandate of the inland province mask was removed, but camouflage may still be required in confined spaces or if certain communities continue it under local bylaws.

The Alberta Government announced on July 13 that the remaining restrictions in force for ongoing care facilities would be removed in a two-stage process, starting once operators were able to make any necessary changes.

The first stage was thatremaining restrictions on visitors, the limits of dining and recreational activities and additional screening for residents going abroad. Explosion protocols, personnel in one place and other measures would remain in force until further notice. (Note the latest daily count of new cases in the graph above usually changes slexactly from the new net cases, Alberta Health announces every day. For more why, click here.) See which regions are being hit hardest: Here isdetailed regional divisionof active cases as reported by the province on Friday. Calgary Area: 473

Edmonton Area: 155

Central area: 39

South area : 56.

North zone: 75

Unknown: 1 You can see active cases by local health area on the interactive map below. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information: Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

