France passes law making coronavirus health permit required for dinners, trips: coronavirus updatesExBulletin

footprint Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP

Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP PARIS France’s parliament passed a law early Monday requiring special virus passages for all restaurants and home trips and mandating vaccines for all healthcare workers. Both measures have sparked protests and political tensions. President Emmanuel Macron and his government say they are needed to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals as infections return and avoid new blockages. The law requires all workers in the healthcare sector to start being vaccinated by September 15, or risk suspension. It also requires a “health permit” to access all restaurants, trains, planes and some other public places. Initially applicable to all adults, but will apply to all 12 years and older starting September 30th. To obtain permission, people must have evidence that they have been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus. Paper or digital documents will be accepted. The law says a government decree will outline how vaccination documents from other countries will be processed. The bill was unveiled just six days ago. Lawmakers worked overnight and over the weekend to reach a compromise version approved by the Senate on Sunday evening and by the National Assembly after midnight. The rules can be enforced until November 15, depending on the virus situation. Macron called for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the revived virus and attacked those who incite sentiment and protests against vaccines. circle 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 payment for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “freedom!” and said the government should not tell them what to do. Visiting a hospital in French Polynesia afterwards, Macron promoted national unity and asked, “What good is your freedom if you tell me ‘I do not want to be vaccinated’, but tomorrow it infects my father, mother or myself?” While he said the protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful way”, he said the demonstrations will not make the coronavirus disappear. He criticized “people who are in the business of irrational, sometimes cynical, manipulative mobilization” against vaccination. Among those organizing the protests have been far-right politicians and extremist members of France’s yellow vest movement getting angry with the Macron government. More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France, which is registering about 20,000 new infections every day compared to just a few thousand earlier this month. Concerns about hospitals are re-emerging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/26/1020669579/france-new-law-coronavirus-health-pass The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos