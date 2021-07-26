International
COVID-19 is no longer the main issue Canadians face ahead of possible elections: poll – National
As rumors of a possible federal election continue across the country, a new poll has found that, for the first time since the launch of COVID-19, the pandemic is no longer a major issue in the minds of most Canadians.
The new Ipsos survey, conducted exclusively for Global News, comes as provinces continue their reopening efforts and COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationwide.
Polls: Conservative support is crumbling in Western Canada
According to the survey, the current top mental issues Canadians are now thinking about the most are health care, affordability and cost of living, climate change and the economy – largely remaining the same as two years ago.
And as the poll now points to the same big Canadian box issues now turning the tide in a post-COVID era, Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker says the lack of COVID-19 from the country’s top concerns comes as quite a surprise – especially before possible federal elections coming close to the corner.
Read more:
Liberal majority government in ‘doubt’ as Conservative leadership dwindles, poll reveals
“I think a lot of strategists were thinking that government performance during COVID would be a key element of this campaign,” said Bricker, who described the return of other issues as a “significant emergency push”.
“Right now what we are discovering is that what was once urgent is now shifting from what was most important.”
Migrant workers in Canada protest, pushing for immigration changes
The COVID-19 issue now stands as the fifth most important problem for Canadians, with taxes, housing and poverty concluding the last half of the top ten, according to the survey.
Other issues on the minds of Canadians include unemployment, government deficits, and the issues of the elderly and Indigenous – the latter Bricker points to now perhaps coming to the fore amid recent discoveries of unmarked burial sites in former residential schools. .
The poll also asked Canadians which issues they found most influential in their vote choice and found that the Liberals were seen as the best party to address three of the five most important issues for them – health care, climate change and COVID-19.
“The issues that have emerged are a little more of a mixed bag,” Bricker said. “Health care, the Liberals lead, but it tends to be a few non-partisan issues.
“No one thinks anyone is great at healthcare and the reason is because they do not think anyone really has a plan that will fully provide them, so I think emotionally, people think the Liberals would do a job. better.”
Read more:
If federal elections were called, would Conservative prime ministers take Ottawa again?
On the topic of COVID-19 as an issue for voters, the Liberals have a “commanding” lead, with 40 percent perceiving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government as more competent to tackle the pandemic, and all other parties left more than 20 points behind.
The Liberals have an eight-point lead over the NDP when it comes to healthcare treatment, while the party is almost affiliated with the Greens with 27 percent.
The liberal bullet softens before possible elections
Among Canadians who say the economy is the main issue affecting their vote, the Conservatives maintain a healthy eight-point lead over the Liberals at 35 percent.
Bricker says this advantage should be “problematic” for Trudeau Liberals.
“Because as we move away from the urgent set of issues and we start moving on to the important … they are eight points behind in the economy,” Bricker said.
“This should be a concern for campaign planners.”
For this survey, a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed online. Quotas and weights were used to ensure that the composition of the samples reflected that of the Canadian population according to the census parameters. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a reliability interval. In this case, the survey is accurate at 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians aged 18+ were surveyed. The confidence interval will be wider between population subsets.
