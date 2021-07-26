The former Prime Minister of Samoa admits defeat in the elections, puts an end to political instability





Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi from Samoa manages to address the 71st United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, USA, September 23, 2016. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

CANBERRA, July 26 (Reuters) – Samoa’s former prime minister on Monday ended months of political instability by conceding defeat in an election in April that ended his 22 years in power. Samoa descended into chaos earlier this year after then-Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave the country after losing a parliamentary election to former Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa. The Samoa Court of Appeal ruled last week that an impromptu oath at the ceremony was legal, formally installing Mataafa as the country’s first female prime minister and her Fa’atuatua Party leaving Atua Samoa wa Tasi (FAST) in power. “FAST here is the government,” Tuilaepa said in a Facebook post. The concession followed regional pressure to comply with the court ruling, including by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid concerns about ongoing tension. “It’s definitely a relief to see this saga finally come to a peaceful conclusion,” said Jonathan Pryke, Director, Pacific Island Program at Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank. “It also marks the beginning of a new era of Samoan politics where the new government in power faces strong opposition within the parliamentary chamber for the first time in decades.” Mataafa said on Saturday her government would officially take office on Tuesday. Read more Samoa, which relies on existing agriculture along with tourism and exports of fish and coconut products, has had to depend heavily on foreign aid and owes much to China, which offered support for a port development by the previous government. Fiame told Reuters in May that it would give up on developing the Beijing-backed port, calling the project a $ 100 million surplus for a small country already mired in debt. Read more Reporting by Colin Packham; edited by Richard Pullin Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

