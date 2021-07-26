China stocks plummet in panic sales – Top international news





1. US markets move higher; Another week of great results U.S. stocks rose slightly higher in a big week for tech results. There is also an important political meeting from the Federal Reserve that will come out this week. Tesla earned more than 3% before releasing its profits. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are also moving forward ahead of their results this week. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.12%

Dow Jones up 0.073%

NASDAQ increased by 0.079% 2 Philips Reports Q2 Results Above Estimates Dutch multinational company Philips on Monday posted a 36% increase in second-quarter earnings to 532m euros (Rs 4,672 cores) compared to 390m euros (Rs 3,425 harvest) last year. The firm also announced a 1.5 billion euro share purchase (Rs 13,174 kora) starting in the third quarter for three years. 3 Food-Technical Company NotCo Raises Funds of $ 235 MLN Chilean food technology company NotCo said Monday it has raised $ 235 million (Rs 1,747 kora) in a round of financing. The Jeff Bozos-backed company has a wide range of products including plant-based milk, burger noodles, meat and ice cream and plans to use the new funds to expand its business to more countries. 4 Ryanair is interested in buying a Boeing MAX 10 this year Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Monday that the company plans to buy MAX 10 from Boeing this year. The largest European customer for MAX also said there is no pressure currently and the deal will be considered at the right price. They are looking for the larger MAX 10 with 230 seats, which launched on its first flight in June. At the time of writing the stock is trading at 1% on the NYSE. 5 Goldman Sachs cuts US growth outlook for the rest of the year Goldman Sachs on Monday revised U.S. economic growth for the next third and fourth quarters to 8.5% and 5.0%, respectively, down 1%. This is due to the slower level of recovery in the services sector and the full year forecast is still at 6.6%. 6 China stocks collapse with panic sales On Friday we had discussed the sale to Chinese Ed-tech companies. A sale in these private education enterprises has started a sale in all Asian markets. The Beijing crackdown on some of the nations’ industries, including Education, Real Estate and Tech, has caused panic. The Hang Seng Index fell 4.1%, the most since May last year. China CSI 300 Index ra 3.2%. 7. Crude oil falls in hopes of falling demand Crude oil futures in New York fell as investors struggled to find the right balance between future and current demand demand forecast and fears it will not recover with the proliferation of the Covid-19 Delta variant. The impact of the virus on the developing world is not yet known, although there is demand, excluding aircraft fuel, which returns to the developed world in a really strong way. 8. TCMC chip manufacturers planning factories in Germany and Japan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is looking for a new chip manufacturing plant in Germany and Japan, according to the Chairman of the company. The company said its planned global supply chain will be based on the principles of free trade, in addition to the needs of national security. Germany is home to corporate clients, including chip designer Infineon and carmakers like Volkswagen and Daimler.

