Covid quarantine will be issued for some Britons vaccinated abroad Coronavirus

Some Britons who have been vaccinated twice abroad will soon be able to travel to the UK more easily as the government prepares to recognize overseas-administered strikes.

The current restrictions mean only those who have been completely inoculated by the NHS are able to benefit from quarantine avoidance if they come from places with amber scaling under the traffic light system.

Hundreds of thousands of British nationals who are dual nationals or who have lived or worked abroad have yet to be isolated for up to 10 days, but rules are expected to change for some by August.

Those who have had both strokes in other countries but are registered with a UK general practitioner will be able to apply to register these in the NHS, but the doses must be Moderna, Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech or Janssen.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi signaled the move in a little-noticed response to an MP during a Commons debate last week.

He said: “By the end of this month, UK citizens who have been vaccinated abroad will be able to talk to their GP, get what vaccine they have had and have it registered with the NHS that they have been vaccinated. .

Zahawi said GPs would check if the strokes were approved for use in the UK, with the long-term goal of coordinating a vaccine standard agreed with the World Health Organization and drug regulators in the US and the European Union. .

He also hinted that all foreign travelers who have been vaccinated twice with an authorized stroke in the UK can have their doses recognized not just those who are registered with a British doctor saying: We want to offer the same reciprocity as the 33 countries that recognize ours [NHS] application, and this will also happen very soon.

Ministers are expected to announce the change later this week, as part of a review of broader rules governing international travel to be held before July 31st.

Given that the NHS is a residence-based system, the number of people living overseas who are registered with a general practitioner in the UK is likely to be quite limited, leading to criticism that a change in The rules are useless for millions of Britons living abroad for whom this will not make any significant difference.

Migrants who have lived outside the UK for some time and therefore have not been registered with a general practitioner (as they are told to deregister when moving abroad) will hope for a greater rule adjustment later in the summer for also recognized their doubling vaccination status.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow Airport, said the travel sector is still the only part of the economy that is still under tight government control and that there were no days off for those who wanted to visit friends and family. relatives in another country.

The next update to the red, amber and green lists is not expected to happen until next Thursday, August 5th. Special attention will be paid to the fate of France, which earlier this month the ministers were advised to put on the red list on the spread of the Beta variant.

Instead, the government placed France on what has become known as the amber plus list, meaning that twice-vaccinated travelers returning from the country are unable to avoid quarantine and must be isolated for 10 days in home or use the test to release the system after the fifth day.