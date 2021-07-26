EXPLOSIVE US will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta – official variant

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) – The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions “at this point” amid concerns over the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and the growing number of US coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters.

The decision, which comes after a White House summit late Friday, means long-term travel restrictions that have banned many of the world’s population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted. in the short term.

“Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will retain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the official told Reuters, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and beyond.

“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are growing here at home, especially among those who are not vaccinated, and it seems likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks.”

The announcement almost certainly condemns any offer by U.S. airlines and the U.S. tourism industry to save summer travel from Europeans and others covered by restrictions. Airlines have lobbied hard at the White House for months to lift the restrictions.

The United States currently bans most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the UK, 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Extraordinary US travel restrictions were first imposed in China in January 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19, and other countries have since stepped up – most recently India in early May.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed for non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21 – even when Canada said that it would begin allowing fully-vaccinated American tourists starting Aug. 9. Read more

Asked on July 15 in a joint appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel when the United States would lift European travel restrictions, Biden said he “would be able to answer that question within the next few days that what is likely to happen “. Read more

Merkel said any decision to lift the restrictions “should be a consistent decision. It is certainly not reasonable to have to take it after just a few days.”

Since that press conference, U.S. affairs have jumped.

Rows of vacancies on an American Airline flight are seen as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, during a flight between Washington DC and Miami, to Washington, USA, March 18, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Barria Read more

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday the seven-day average of new cases in the United States rose 53% over the past week. The Delta variant, which was first found in India, now includes more than 80% of new cases across the country and has been detected in more than 90 countries.

The White House official also mentioned the fact that last week, the CDC urged Americans to avoid traveling to the UK, given a jump in cases. Read more

But the official added: “The administration understands the importance of international travel and is united in its desire to reopen international travel in a safe and sustainable way.”

The restrictions have brought severe criticism from people banned from seeing their loved ones.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Friday that the international trip is “something we would all like to see not only for tourism, but for families to be reunited.”

But Psaki added “we rely on public health and medical advice on when to determine the changes that would be made”.

The Biden administration has refused to provide any measurements it would trigger when it would resolve restrictions and has not revealed whether it will lift restrictions in individual countries or focus on increasing individual passenger control.

Reuters reported last week the White House was discussing the potential of mandating COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors, but no decision has been made, sources said. Read more

The Biden administration has also talked to U.S. airlines in recent weeks about establishing international contacts for passengers before lifting travel restrictions.

The White House in early June launched inter-institutional working groups with the European Union, Britain, Canada and Mexico to see how to finally lift travel and border restrictions.

In January, the CDC imposed mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements on almost all international air passengers.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.