Rugby World hopes for the news of the tournament in Japan this year – Gilpin

Tokyo (AFP)

Rugby World considers Japan to be at the “top rugby table” and hope for news later this year, in which tournament the top Asian country will enter after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, according to chief executive Alan Gilpin.

Japan has shown interest in participating in the Rugby Championship, the first level southern hemisphere tournament that includes world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

But the Covid-19 pandemic that struck after the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosted by Japan has not helped hasten any concrete decision, at least in public.

“There is no doubt that Japan is at the top rugby table,” Gilpin said at the seventh Olympic men’s rugby tournament.

Japan reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, going undefeated in pool games with victories over Ireland, Scotland, Samoa and Russia before losing to the winners of South Africa.

“We are working quite hard behind the scenes on the global calendar with all the different actors involved and Japan is showing really a lot in terms of the post-Rugby 2023 World Cup where they can fit in with those set races,” he said. Gilpin.

“I think there will be more news about this hopefully later in the year.”

Gilpin said he regretted that Japan had not had the opportunity to take advantage of the “fantastic success” of the World Cup.

“It has been such a shame for Japan and Japanese rugby that they have not had the opportunity in the last 18 months to really continue that journey, even though (they had) some really good performances against the British and Irish Lions and Ireland times. last”.

The key to Japan’s continued success was to ensure that they could “continue to have quality equipment, competitive security and a real way forward.”

“The lack of rugby being played in Japan in the last 18 months is not the legacy any of us were planning for,” Gilpin added.

“Despite this, what we know we have as a legacy is more people playing rugby in Japan, more interest in rugby in Japan … We will see the legacy really build now.”

– Unique challenging Olympics –

Returning to the pandemic-delayed Olympics, where the seven-person high-octane game is making its second appearance since debuting in Rio in 2016, Gilpin admitted it had been a “particularly challenging journey for all”. including “.

“Rugby’s involvement in the Olympics has certainly had a profound effect on the progress of our sport,” he said.

But the seven-person sport is facing its own problems, with federations cutting national programs and player contracts amid budget constraints.

Dan Libby, playing for a British combined team in Tokyo, has called the last 12 months “the most difficult year of my life” as coronavirus-implemented blockades combined with contractual uncertainty for England’s seventh squad.

“Who knows what will happen after that? I know we were treating every game like our last game,” Libby said.

Gilpin said the hardships experienced by the seven have been separated from many sports at the Tokyo Games.

Rugby World was working “to imagine what the future holds for the Sevens” and “make sure the Seventh Series, going forward, is as financially viable and, from a game perspective, as sustainable as it can be,” he said. ai.

Regarding the Seventh Series, which for 2021 has been reduced to six tournaments – two in Canada and one in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and Cape Town – Gilpin said: “We are confident we can make (it) happen. “later this year … we just have to keep working with all those different actors.”

2021 AFP