The world needs more Cowboys’ celebration on August 10 in Thermopolis | tidings





July 26, 2021 Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, the UW alum will be linked to their alma mater, and members of the public will learn more about the UW presence in their community during a celebration “The world needs more cowboys” “on Tuesday, August 10, in Termopolis. The public is invited to the event from 5-7pm at the Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center. Free snacks and soft drinks will be served. UW President Ed Seidel will be present and speak during a short program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s collaborative efforts with state community colleges to boost the state’s entrepreneurship and economy, among other topics. Dean Clower, UW’s top female tennis coach, is scheduled to speak as well. They will be joined by two current UW students from Thermopolis – Hot Springs County High School graduates Kaylee DeVries and Jeff Van Antwerp – who will discuss their experiences at the state university. UW Admissions Representatives will be available to answer questions and interact with attendees on topics including the Cowboy Commitment, merit-based and UW-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates, and college transfers to the community. Free UW-branded gift items will be available, including t-shirts for the first 50 high school students. Furthermore, UW Aluminum Jeb Schenck, from Thermopolis, a semiretired science and photography professor, will talk about how UW prepared him for his career and role in the community – and what it means to be a UW Cowboy. Schenck is one of 24 former UW students featured in ads in Wyoming newspapers and other media under the slogan “The world needs more cowboys – and so does Wyoming.” The Hot Springs County event is the 17th in a series of nationwide planned events in counties where UW graduates featured in live and job ads. “It ‘s clear that our marketing line,’ The World Needs More Cowboys, ‘has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. These events are about building that even stronger connection through face – to – face interaction. “It’s a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state university, for alumni to connect with their materials and each other,” said Chad Baldwin, UW Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications. and for community members to meet the new UW president along with coaches, faculty and students. “ Seidel began serving as the university’s 28th president on July 1, 2020. Prior to joining UW, he was Vice President of Economic Development and Innovation for the University of Illinois System, building and supporting programs that engage university, public, and private partners. – and strengthening links between higher education, research and business to stimulate economic development throughout that country. His long record of leadership experience spans more than three years as director of the National Center for Supercomputer Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was among the original co-lead investigators for Blue Waters, a federally funded project which brought one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world to Urbana-Champaign. Previously, he was senior vice president for research and innovation for the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, Russia, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to that, he headed the Office of Cyber ​​Infrastructure and headed the Directorate of Mathematical and Physical Sciences as assistant director of the National Science Foundation. He also ran the Center for Computation and Technology at Louisiana State University and headed the numerical relativity group at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) in Germany. Seidel received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from William and Mary College.

