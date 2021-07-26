With the rise of the virus, the US to maintain international travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON The United States will hold in place existing COVID-19 travel restrictions for international travel due to concerns about increased infection due to the delta variant, according to a White House official.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said his administration was in the process of considering how quickly the US could lift the ban on European travel to the US after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the House of Commons. White.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said as the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are growing in the US especially among those who have not been vaccinated and are likely to continue to do so. grow in the week ahead

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans not to travel to the UK a week ago given the increase in cases there.

Much of continental Europe has quiet restrictions on Americans who are fully vaccinated, although the UK still requires quarantine for most visitors coming from US Airlines say, however, that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number. of the flights they can offer and the places they can sell.

But the rise and spread of COVID-19 variants in Europe, particularly the delta mutation that is also spreading across the US, has led the Biden administration to slowly step in to increase transatlantic travel.

By Aamer Madhani, Associated Press