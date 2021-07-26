Mrs. Maryland International, Yolanda Stennett, Married Mrs. International 2021 | tidings





KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Mrs. Yolanda Stennett, 45, nga White Fields, was crowned Mrs. International 2021, Saturday, July 24th, on the annual anniversary of Mrs. International Pageant. The event took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, featuring contestants from around the world competing in three categories, including interview, fitness attire and evening gown. Stennett was joined on stage by her father, John Makle, Jr, for its coronation, before an enthusiastic audience was part of this 36-year-old tradition, set in an environment that ensured the safety of resort guests and associates. The International Pageants system emphasizes service to the community with half the competition result of each contestant based on knowledge and work with its platform. Growing up as a young woman in danger, Stennett headed down the wrong path as a young girl. Today, she attributes success to her mentor who gave her the tools to succeed both academically and emotionally. “As a teenager, a counseling program I had literally saved my life,” Stennett said. “Studies show that the presence of a mentor in the life of a young person at risk reduces crime involvement, drug addiction and depressive symptoms and significantly increases enrollment in higher education and career leadership positions. I have been a mentor and advocate of “My whole adult life and my new role as Mrs. International 2021 will allow me to spread my mentoring philosophy nationally and internationally: achieving one; learn one way every tool needed,” Stennett is a board member and is involved with several organizations that support mentoring programs, including Deliberate Daughters and the Center for Abused Persons. Charles County, and is a CASA. Throughout her reign, she will conduct seminars, fundraisers and other initiatives to support mentoring programs across the globe. Outside of her philanthropic work, Stennett is a devoted mother and grandmother. She works as the director of the telecommunications program and serves as the fan coach Westlake High SchoolIn her spare time, she enjoys learning and flourishing. Mrs. International Pageant is the only platform-based system and is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates Miss, Miss Teen and Miss Pre-Teen International contests. Mrs. International show married women from 21 to 56 years old and include their husbands as an integral part of the program. For more information, visit www.mrsinternational.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrs-maryland-international-yolanda-stennett-crowned-mrs-international-2021-301341111.html BURIMI International Pageants, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_entertainment/mrs-maryland-international-yolanda-stennett-crowned-mrs-international-2021/article_cb28b7da-813d-56a2-81c1-c5eb0c1d6183.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos