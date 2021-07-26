Stonehenge could lose its World Heritage status due to ‘militant and exclusionary’ politicians + other stories





The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most consistent developments coming from the art world and the art market. Here's what you need to know this Monday, July 26th. MUST-READ The Nazi Panel of the German Lottery Rejects the Claim of the Heirs Germany's advisory commission on art looted by the Nazis has rejected a claim by the heirs of Robert Graetz, a Jewish textile businessman who was killed in the Holocaust. The commission ruled that it was unclear whether Graetz lost Lovis Corinth in 1907 Portrait of Alfred Kerr, now housed in the Berlin City Museum, due to persecution. The panel was also concerned that another owner, Gertrud Kahle, who owned the work for a time during the war and survived the concentration camps, might also have a claim on the part. (Gazeta Art) The US sanctioned a Bulgarian art collector The UK and US are tightening their grip on the art market.In June, the US Treasury sanctioned Bulgarian art collector Vassil Kroumov Boykov as part of an investigation into bribery schemes. And while restrictions have focused primarily on the antiques trade, both countries are expanding to consider the wider art market.(TAN) Stonehenge may lose protected statusStonehenge could lose World Heritage Status if plans to build a controversial tunnel near the ancient site go ahead as currently planned. The head of the World Heritage in the UK said there was a low level of awareness at the government level of the need to protect its historic sites and that "militant and contemptuous" politicians had expressed great reluctance to want to make the most of the offer. of our World Heritage. "(Guardian) Prince Charles Challenges Students to Create Environmental Modeling More than 2,300 students from the Royal College of Arts have been invited to collaborate on teams for a design competition led by Prince Charles that envisions solutions for a more sustainable future ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November. Students will design projects with the Terra Carta Design Lab initiative and a short list of designs will be named around COP26; the winners will be announced in 2022.(The standard of the evening) LOVVIZSIT & SHEKERS Taurisano launches New Awards Collection Naples private collection Sveva D'Antonio and Francesco Taurisano, man and woman collectors, are launching the new purchase price, called Because of the Many Suns. It will debut during Art-o-Rama, which opens on August 27 in Marseille. The Collezione Taurisano price includes a purchase of a work at the fair that costs 5,000 or less. (Press release) MACBA curator says xenophobia supports recent fires English curator Tanya Barson says "xenophobia" was part of the reason she was fired along with Pablo Martnez from the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art last week. The museum denies that xenophobia played a role in the decision, and that the dismissals were part of eight months of discussions about restructuring. Some staff said Barson was distant and never really integrated with the team. (custody) Singapore uses an all-female team for Venice Artist Shubigi Rao and curator Ute Meta Bauer will team up to represent Singapore at the 2022 Venice Biennale.(Narrow times) State of the Art Market in France The Voluntary Sales Council, which works to ensure fairness for buyers and sellers in auction transactions, has compiled an assessment of art sales activity in France. (Daily art) FOR ARTS Self-mutation NFTs ARE HEATED for Sale A new project based in Estonia is trying to push the boundaries of the NFT art market. Artists Tommy Cash, Ilja Karilampi, Nik Kosmas and Katya Novitskova have teamed up with trader Olga Temnikova and NFT collector Edgar Aronov to produce a series of NFT works of art that can be transformed and recreated themselves. Ten of the works of "Genesis" will be able to turn into 256 variations. "Genesis" will cost 8 ETH ($ 18,777), while the resulting mutagens cost 0.08 ETH ($ 187) but their values ​​vary depending on how big or small the pool or mutants become (maximum at 4,096 .) (Mutagen) (left right) shit roje hood, Ilja Karilampi; Golden, Tommy Cash; PDB-Mutant-09, Katja Novitskova; Mutations, Nik Kosmas. Courtesy Temnikova & Kasela.





