What can we do? Chinese discuss role of climate crisis in deadly floods | Climate change

orlast Tuesday around 5pm as heavy rains continued to hit her apartment building in Zhengzhou, climate policy researcher Zhang Jin headed to her local supermarket. But the buns and vegetables were all gone, and the queue at the supermarket was over a hundred feet long, she later remember.

After learning that some of her relatives were trapped elsewhere in the city, she decided to be evicted to help them. But she was surprised to find other drivers abandoning their vehicles. Zhang realized that something was very wrong and turned back.

Although I have knowledge of climate change, I was not fully aware that natural disasters caused by climate change could arrive at any time, the 32-year-old said. Let alone the specialists [in climate], or government officials.

The Chinese government seems to have caught up equally in surprise. Heavy rains and floods over the past week have so far claimed at least 63 lives in one of the most agriculturally populated and most populous provinces in Chinas, Henan, affecting more than 11 million people, many of them in Zhengzhou , the capital of the province. The government estimated the economic cost was at least $ 65 billion ($ 7.3 billion).

Opening wells have been opened on some road surfaces, raising concerns about the quality of their construction, while others have questioned the response to the disaster.

A sinkhole on a flooded road in Gongyi, Henan province. Photos: VCG / Getty Images

Local meteorological authorities claimed they had issued the highest level alarm. However, China had not yet developed a coordinated emergency response mechanism for such situations, said Cheng Xiaotao, a member of China National Disaster Reduction Committee.

For example, after warnings, under what circumstances should we stop work and production? Properly different [government] departments coordinate with each other? How to send different resources for disaster relief? And what are the current emergency actions to take in response? Cheng asked inside Chinese media.

The media and ordinary citizens have begun to discuss the role of the climate crisis in the catastrophe, and asking to what extent the government is prepared for future climate emergencies.

Shortly after the heavy rains became national headlines, the official Chinese media began publishing articles asking whether the recent floods and catastrophes in other parts of the world were related to the climate crisis.

While extreme weather happens in many parts of the world late, is there anything common behind them? asked an article published Thursday on several official Chinese language sites, including the official Xinhua news agency and the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission. What can we do when faced with such natural disasters?

Quoting Petter Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, the article noted: If it had not been [for] climate change, we would not have noticed such high temperatures in Canada and the west coast of the United States. This is a clear sign of climate change.

The next day, Jia Xiaolong, vice president of the national climate center, told the China News Agency that heavy rains in Henan occurred against the backdrop of global warming.

This year, whether in China or elsewhere in the world, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are all closely linked to global warming, he said.

This is not the first time Jia has spoken about the risk of a climate crisis. Last summer, he told national broadcaster CCTV that extreme weather events would occur more frequently in China as a result of global warming something of which the country is particularly vulnerable.