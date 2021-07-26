Connect with us

International

What can we do? Chinese discuss role of climate crisis in deadly floods | Climate change

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


orlast Tuesday around 5pm as heavy rains continued to hit her apartment building in Zhengzhou, climate policy researcher Zhang Jin headed to her local supermarket. But the buns and vegetables were all gone, and the queue at the supermarket was over a hundred feet long, she later remember.

After learning that some of her relatives were trapped elsewhere in the city, she decided to be evicted to help them. But she was surprised to find other drivers abandoning their vehicles. Zhang realized that something was very wrong and turned back.

Although I have knowledge of climate change, I was not fully aware that natural disasters caused by climate change could arrive at any time, the 32-year-old said. Let alone the specialists [in climate], or government officials.

The Chinese government seems to have caught up equally in surprise. Heavy rains and floods over the past week have so far claimed at least 63 lives in one of the most agriculturally populated and most populous provinces in Chinas, Henan, affecting more than 11 million people, many of them in Zhengzhou , the capital of the province. The government estimated the economic cost was at least $ 65 billion ($ 7.3 billion).

Opening wells have been opened on some road surfaces, raising concerns about the quality of their construction, while others have questioned the response to the disaster.

A flooded road sinks into a hole in Mihe City on July 21, 2021 in Gongyi, Henan Province, China. Mihe Town in Gongyi City, which is administered by Zhengzhou, is one of the hardest hit areas
A sinkhole on a flooded road in Gongyi, Henan province. Photos: VCG / Getty Images

Local meteorological authorities claimed they had issued the highest level alarm. However, China had not yet developed a coordinated emergency response mechanism for such situations, said Cheng Xiaotao, a member of China National Disaster Reduction Committee.

For example, after warnings, under what circumstances should we stop work and production? Properly different [government] departments coordinate with each other? How to send different resources for disaster relief? And what are the current emergency actions to take in response? Cheng asked inside Chinese media.

The media and ordinary citizens have begun to discuss the role of the climate crisis in the catastrophe, and asking to what extent the government is prepared for future climate emergencies.

Shortly after the heavy rains became national headlines, the official Chinese media began publishing articles asking whether the recent floods and catastrophes in other parts of the world were related to the climate crisis.

While extreme weather happens in many parts of the world late, is there anything common behind them? asked an article published Thursday on several official Chinese language sites, including the official Xinhua news agency and the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission. What can we do when faced with such natural disasters?

Quoting Petter Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, the article noted: If it had not been [for] climate change, we would not have noticed such high temperatures in Canada and the west coast of the United States. This is a clear sign of climate change.

Henan Floods: aerial images show devastation in Chinese provincial video
Henan Floods: aerial images show devastation in Chinese provincial video

The next day, Jia Xiaolong, vice president of the national climate center, told the China News Agency that heavy rains in Henan occurred against the backdrop of global warming.

This year, whether in China or elsewhere in the world, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are all closely linked to global warming, he said.

This is not the first time Jia has spoken about the risk of a climate crisis. Last summer, he told national broadcaster CCTV that extreme weather events would occur more frequently in China as a result of global warming something of which the country is particularly vulnerable.

Climate emergency awareness has grown in China over the past decade, in part due to Beijing’s involvement in high-profile international initiatives such as the Paris Agreement. At a Chinese Center for Communication on Climate Change poll in 2012, 55% of respondents said that the climate crisis was mainly caused by human activities. In 2017, 75.2% believed they had already experienced the effects of the climate emergency and almost 80% were concerned about it.

But for Zhang, the recent massive flood and its devastating human costs which some Chinese media have described as unprecedented in 1,000 years is a reminder that the impact of extreme weather events can only be minimized with a better mechanism of action. emergency response and public engagement.

It is absolutely necessary to strengthen the knowledge of the public [of the climate crisis], she said. We can not wait for disasters to arrive to cope with them.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/26/chinese-discuss-role-climate-crisis-china-deadly-floods

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: