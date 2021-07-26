Tom Barrack pleads not guilty to the issue of foreign lobbying

Tom Barrack Jr., founder of Colony Capital Inc., right, arrives in New York Criminal Court on July 26, 2021.





Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and chairman of the Trump Inauguration Committee 2016, pleaded not guilty through his lawyer Monday to illegal foreign lobbying allegations uncovered by the Justice Department last week.

Barrack entered his petition in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York. He faces charges alleging he failed to register his job for the UAE. He has also been charged with obstruction and making false statements to the FBI.

He was arrested last Tuesday in Los Angeles and released on bail Friday after setting up a massive $ 250 million bail package. For Monday’s trial, he was before Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara of New York’s Eastern District, where charges were filed against him and his co-defendants.

Barrack, who has known Trump for decades, is accused of seeking to influence Trump administration policy on behalf of the UAE. Prosecutors allege that he along with his defendants served as a channel behind information for senior UAE officials both during the 2016 campaign and after Trump was inaugurated.

One of those co-defendants, Matthew Grimes, was also released on Friday after being arrested last Tuesday. Grimes, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty Monday before Bulsara.

The third defendant named in the indictment, Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, left the United States three days after being interviewed by the FBI in 2018, according to prosecutors.

Both Barrack and Grimes were left awaiting trial by Bulsara under conditions similar to those they agreed on last week after being arrested in California.

In a statement issued after the proceedings were concluded, Barrack said, Of course, I am innocent of all these charges and we will prove this in court.

His statement referred to the nearby Statue of Liberty and its promise of tolerance, freedom and justice for immigrant masses.

My grandparents came here in 1896 and 1900 and from humble and simple beginnings they gave me the gift of everything America has to offer, Barrack said. This statue is made of steel with a copper tip. We were in the middle of a very hot moment and I can only tell you that the strongest steel was forged by the hottest fire.

The barracks connection remained at $ 250 million, including $ 5 million on bail, and he must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. During the hearing, three insurers were questioned by Bulsara via video conference, including Barracks son Thomas Barrack, his ex-wife Rachelle Barrack and business partner Jonathan Grunzweig.

As part of his parole package, Barrack has pledged all of his personal stake in Digital Bridge, of which Grunzweig is an executive. If Barrack violated the terms of his release, his son, ex-wife and business partner would lose property and lose shares in Digital Bridge.

Bulsara told Barrack, I believe this can make you disappear, sir.

Barrack wore a navy suit and a black mask during the hearing. Grimes appeared in a charcoal suit and white mask.

While prosecutors had labeled Barrack a flight hazard in their initial case records, prosecutors agreed to restrict his travel to New York’s Southern and Eastern Districts; Colorado, where he has a principal residence; and Central California where most of his children live, including the minor children he shares with Rachelle Barrack.

Barrack should only operate commercial flights and submit and have pre-approved travel plans. Barrack was also instructed not to speak to his defendants, officials or representatives of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is not a condition of seeking forgiveness, this is a condition of seeking permission, Bulsara said, advising him.

