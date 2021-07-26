‘Nurses feel disappointed’, reject the objections proposed by the Alberta government

A group of nurses organized a gathering of information in St. Albert on Monday to raise awareness about the province’s pay rise.

United Nurses Local 85, which represents about 400 registered nurses working at Sturgeon Community Hospital, hosted the event.

“We are having an information attack today trying to raise awareness about the return of nurses to the negotiating table,” Orissa Shima said on Monday. Shima is a registered nurse and local UNA representative at Sturgeon Community Hospital.

“Nurses have been here on the front lines working this pandemic for the last 16 months, and we were quite desperate and disappointed when we saw the turns back in front of us.

“Nurses have been more tired than anything, but these returns have really raised the anger of nurses.”

Earlier this month, the union said employers like Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health are proposing a three per cent pay rise as the provincial government intends to fix its finances.

The union, which represents more than 30,000 nurses in Alberta, said this is on top of other cuts such as eliminating half-yearly payments, as well as reduced and weekend premiums.

















Alberta public sector nurses and unions warn of action at work following demand for payback





Shima said the nurses’ trust in the provincial government “is certainly not there”.

“What I’m hearing from my members is that it really is a punch or a slap in the face. “Nurses feel weakened by this government for sure.”

“We need to recruit and retain nurses and you will not do that by telling us that we have less value. We have to admit there is a shortcoming. We need more nurses, not less and we can not afford to expel nurses from the province, “said Shima.

“When you don’t have enough nurses, your care is affected.”

On Friday, Alberta Health Services held a press conference Friday to respond to recent reports by front-line health workers closing beds and departments at several Alberta hospitals.

The NDP opposition said there have been bed closures, canceled operations or closed emergency rooms in communities across the province including Edson, Grande Prairie, Rocky Mountain House, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Wainwright, Lacombe , Barrhead and Edmonton.

















AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed after recent bed closures





AHS said on Friday, the current wave of hospital bed closures is minimal, not uncommon and does not affect patient care.

Deb Gordon, chief operating officer for AHS, said more than 98 percent of acute and emergency care beds are available across the county.

Gordon said there are only two places Fort Vermilion and Elk Point where emergency services have closed and forced patients to be diverted elsewhere at certain times.

Gordon said beds are routinely opened and closed to respond to the needs of patients and staff, and this is common to any health system.

She added that COVID-19 has proven a challenge, noting that staff have worked harder and longer during the pandemic and may not always be available now for summer relief as in previous years.

But she stressed that it does not affect patients.

But Alberta United Nurses and the Democratic Opposition Party say the figures do not match reality on the ground.

“There are beds that close at Sturgeon Hospital due to the lack of nursing in one of our patient units,” Shima said. “This is not normal here.”

Alberta doctors and nurses say staff shortages are leading to bed closure in ER





In a July 6 statement, Finance Minister Travis Toews praised the invaluable role nurses have played in the COVID-19 pandemic but noted that Alberta needs to get her finances back in order.

On average, nurses in Alberta do 5.6 percent more than in other comparative provinces. That costs Alberta about $ 141 million a year at a time when our finances are already stretched,he said.

The need to bring wages in line with other major provinces does not diminish our deep respect for the work and extraordinary dedication of public sector workers.

“It simply reflects our fiscal reality and one that many sectors in the province have experienced.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said July 12 that the province will reallocate dollars saved directly to patient care.

Every dollar we save in collection negotiations or for that matter, in a new agreement with the medical association 100 percent of those savings will be kept in the health system to improve patient care.

















Prime Minister Jason Kenney defends the budget while appearing at 630 CHED





Poll Janet Brown said time is everything for UCP and how it handles tough budget issues.

“It seems tough that the government is pursuing nurses in the midst of a pandemic. “It’s the middle of a pandemic but it’s also the summer dog days,” she said on Monday.

“This is probably a good time to take on a difficult issue – when the public is preoccupied.”

A three per cent pay cut is the starting point of the negotiations, she said.

“They know it will upset union leaders. “They will probably be happy when union leaders are upset about this.”

Brown thinks the UCP could sometimes deliberately target unions, hoping to spark aggressive responses.

“The public really does not like the idea of ​​militant unions,” she said. “I think sometimes the provincial government sees it as a smart tactic to push unions, let some of the most militant people in the unions look unreasonable and the government can have a win there.”

Work negotiations with nurses will eventually lead to arbitration, Brown said.

“The possible result is a wage freeze. And a wage freeze will probably sound right to most Albertians.

“When we ask people about public sector salaries – especially nurses’ salaries – Albanians are reluctant to say that nurses are paid more. Most people think that nurses get paid well enough.

“But at the same time, the province has talked a lot about the fact that our salaries are higher than other comparable provinces and they need to cut costs, so the Albertans are listening to all those messages,” Brown added.

















Alberta public sector nurses and unions warn of action at work following demand for payback





“I think nurses are wise to campaign about their issues because nurses’ issues only outweigh the money.

“The government understood this objective to reach an agreement with the nurses before the next elections. And they have to play their cards so that they eventually get the best deal they can get. “

Alberta healthcare support staff reported 4% pay cuts





