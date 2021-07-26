The Lincolnshire gas terminal can be used as a nuclear disposal site

A man has been found guilty of killing his stepfather after she made sexual abuse allegations against him, despite her body never being found after extensive searches, including in Lincolnshire.

Scott Walker was found guilty of killing 17-year-old Bernadette Walker after a six-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court, and Bernadette Sarah’s mother was found guilty of two counts of distortion of justice.

It is not yet known where Bernadette, or Bea as she was known, was killed, but her last confirmed sight was when Scott picked her up from his parents’ home in Werrington, Peterborough on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

She was to Scott’s parents after allegations she had made the day before against him, in which she accused the man she called “father” of sexual abuse, even though he was not her biological father.

Scott and his ex-partner Sarah, Bernadette’s mother, deceived friends, family and the police force by throwing fake trails to suggest that Bea was actually still alive and had run away from home.

The jury was told that Bea’s mother had not reported her missing to police until July 21, three days after her last confirmed visit.

Scott claimed he stopped the car on their way back from his parents’ house to talk about the allegations made by Bernadette, but she got out of the car and ran away from Skaters Way, leaving the backpack.

Despite this allegation, police discovered that Scott had not been to pick up Bernadette from his parents’ home shortly after the charges were filed.

Instead, he had gone to an enclosed garage owned by his parents in Walton and was not the only time he visited the site in the days after Bea was reported missing.

Scott’s cell phone activated cell sites in the Dogsthorpe and Gunthorpe areas, both in the opposite direction, and just before 11.30am was disconnected from the network and not reconnected for an hour and a half.

After reconnecting his phone, Scott’s first call was to Bea Sarah’s mother, whom he called for nine minutes.

In the 48 hours after that call, both Scott and Sarah made numerous closing trips to Walton, as well as to a rural area of ​​Cowbit, Lincolnshire, overnight.

Bea’s social media accounts had changed their passwords and messages were being sent to friends and family to make her look like she was going to run away from home.

Sarah Walker had previously admitted to distorting the course of justice by sending messages from Bea’s phone and providing false information to police, but claimed she did not know Bea was dead.

Now she has been found guilty of the same charge, only this time admitting to knowing Bernadette had died with the intent to cover up the sexual charges against Scott.

Allegations of sexual abuse were passed to police by a social worker on July 22nd.

Then on Sept. 10, Scott was arrested on allegations of sexual abuse and reports of Sarah’s forced check-up, before launching a murder investigation the next day.

Police investigated the blockage and found Bea’s backpack, which had a diary inside with attractive extracts discussing her treatment after telling her parents about the abuse.

It read: “My mother and father were told about the abuse. She called me a liar and threatened to kill me if I told the police. What kind of parent would not trust their daughter? ”

Despite extensive nationwide searches by specially trained officers, Bea’s whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crimes Unit, said: “I am delighted we were able to get justice for Bea after such tragic circumstances.

I hope we can now get the answers we need to find it and put it to rest. If anyone has any information about this investigation that might help us find Bea, please contact us.

We can never know the truth about what Scott did and why, but we do know that Bea had made abuse charges against him.

My prayer for anyone who may have been abused is to talk to us. Bea thought she could trust her mother, who should be able to protect her, but instead she got a tragic end.

Both Scott and Sarah Walker will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on September 10.

Anyone with information that could help discover Bernadette Walker’s whereabouts should report it to Cambridgeshire Police or in the Internet or by calling 101.