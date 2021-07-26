Over $ 2 billion being provided to support workers, businesses affected by two periods of increased preparedness, News of Politics & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – More than $ 2 billion will be allocated to support workers and businesses facing the impact of stronger Covid-19 restrictions since May, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Monday (July 26th) after he said that the latest period of heightened alarm is not expected to disrupt Singapore’s economic recovery.

He acknowledged that the domestic, consumer sectors, such as retail and food and beverage (F&B), would continue to face challenges, but said Singapore remained on track to grow from 4 per cent to 6 per cent. this year.

Mr Wong was making a statement to Parliament shortly before presenting the Supplementary Supply Bill to carry out reallocation of funds for the measures.

The last round of support measures for the current phase two (increased alarm) period was announced by the Ministry of Finance last Friday. This includes ease of rent for business sellers and eligible businesses, as well as increased wage support under the Job Support Scheme, which is expected to cost up to $ 1.1 billion.

This will be funded by reallocation of funds in line with Singapore principles of fiscal responsibility and prudence, Mr Wong said.

The bulk of the amount, about $ 900 million, will come from operating and development costs that will not be used due to delays caused by the pandemic. These are one-off expenses planned for school activities and for construction projects that have been canceled or postponed.

The remaining amount will be covered by the $ 200 million buffer already projected as part of the additional estimates presented in early July. This buffer was set aside pending improvements or the extension of support measures.

Mr Wong said: “I have said before that given the stronger position we are in today compared to last year, and the fact that most of the economy remains open, we should not use the reserves of past. This remains the case. “

He added that since the support package will be financed through reallocation of funds, Singapore’s overall fiscal position for fiscal year 2021 is expected to remain unchanged, with a total deficit of $ 11 billion, or 2.2 percent of gross domestic product.

In his speech, Mr. Wong said he acknowledged that businesses in the affected sectors had worked very hard to adapt to the changing regulations and were deeply disappointed by the recent turn of events in the Covid-19 situation.

But the business leaders he spoke to understood the need for restraint and have continued to show resilience and determination to get out of the storm.

Mr Wong noted that Commerce and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and himself had met last week with representatives of the Singapore Business Federation and several trade associations from the retail and F&B sectors. He said many businesses were facing more strain this time.

“This is not just the need to enter another added alarm. But it is the broader challenge of being forced to endure restrictions worth more than 1 year, as well as the ongoing disruption of their business,” he said. adding that their reactions were taken to the last round of measures.

JSS support will increase to 60 percent for sectors that need to close or suspend most activities. These sectors include F&B, sports, performing arts and arts education.

Support will be up to 40 per cent for sectors significantly affected by the constraints, such as the retail and tourism sectors, cinema operators and family entertainment centers.

From August 19 to 31, wage support will increase to 10 percent as businesses reopen.

The Covid-19 Driver Assistance Fund will be upgraded for taxi and private car rental drivers, while a new Market Assistance Fund and Hawker will provide a $ 500 cash payment to all individual retailers. of cooked food and market stall in centers managed by the National Environment Agency (KTA) or operators appointed by the KTA.

To help other workers affected by the austerity measures, the Government will also make available the Covid-19 Temporary Repair Grant by 31 August.

These measures come on top of an earlier package announced weeks ago to cover stricter measures imposed since May. Previous measures will also be financed by reallocation of funds, some of which will come from the capitalization of development expenditures under the recently adopted Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act.

With about 70 per cent of Singapore’s economic activity in the foreign-oriented sectors, the previously projected growth of 4 per cent to 6 per cent this year remains on track, as long as external demand remains healthy, he said. Z. Wong.

He added that the biggest uncertainty about the recovery is the impact that the Delta variant of the coronavirus could have on major economies in Europe and the United States, which would affect external demand.

He noted that overall, most economists are still projecting a strong global economic recovery this year.

But he said there are growing fears that as countries open up and the Delta variant spreads, resurgence in cases could lead to higher hospital admissions and fatalities, which could force a return to blockages and hamper global economic growth.

“We need to continue to stay nimble and agile and continue to update our Covid-19 and economic strategies based on the latest developments around us,” he said.

“After all, the best way to support our businesses and workers is to control infection, increase vaccine coverage and reopen our economy. These continue to be our top priorities.”

Deputies will debate the statement on Tuesday.

Additional support measures from May to August

1. Rental facilitation for suitable sales vendors and SMEs and non-profit organizations *

– Four-week waiver of rent for government-owned commercial property tenants

– Two weeks landlord cash payments to tenants and occupants of privately owned property

Landlords will now be required to comply with government relief and provide two weeks rental support to tenants

* A similar rental support was offered in May and June

2. Extended job support scheme for affected sectors

– 60 percent support for F&B, sports, performing arts and art education from July 22 to August 18

– 40 percent for retail, personal care services, affected, tourism and family attractions from July 22 to August 18

– These sectors receive 50 percent and 30 percent support from May 16 to July 11 and 10 percent from July 12 to 21 and August 19 to 31

3. Covid-19 Driver Assistance Fund for Taxi Drivers and Private Rental

– $ 10 per vehicle per day for 60 days from July, and $ 5 per vehicle per day for the next 30 days

– Additional recharge of $ 10 per vehicle daily from July 22 to August 31

– Additional recharge of $ 5 per vehicle daily in September

4. Support for market vendors

– One time payment of $ 500 under Market and Hawker Center Relief Fund

– Removal and rental subsidies worth more than $ 9 million for service fees for table cleaning and dishwashing

5. Covid-19 Interim Recovery Grant

-Up to $ 700 for workers who were placed on involuntary unpaid leave

– Up to $ 500 for those who have lost at least 50 percent of their income for at least a month due to tight management measures

-The application period is extended until 31 August

– Current beneficiaries can apply for a second payment