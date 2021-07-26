New York City, California announces vaccine, testing mandates – National & International News – MON 26Jul2021

NYC, California announces vaccines / testing mandates. Obstacle blocks remain in the infrastructure agreement. Civilian deaths in Afghanistan have risen by 47%.

NATIONAL NEWS

New York City, California declares the vaccine, testing mandates

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and California Governor Gavin Newsom have announced the first major requirements for government-mandated COVID vaccines. NYC city employees and CA state employees will need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests.

Starting Sept. 13, all 340,000 NYC City employees, including teachers, firefighters, police officers and contractors, will need to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID. Unvaccinated workers will also be required to wear masks when working indoors. Any employee who refuses will be left on unpaid leave.

The purpose of the California mandate is a little wider still. California will require all 246,000 state employees to either get hit or try and disguise. But unlike NYC, the California Order also applies to all health care workers, both public and private.

“Leading by example” – De Blasio

De Blasio’s mandate does not seem to be driven by concerns about the high number of unvaccinated people. New York City already has a relatively high rate of adult vaccination. About 71% of adult New Yorkers have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are no specific numbers on vaccination rates among NYC employees, but they are likely to be similar to that of the general population.

Rather, De Blasio says, “We are leading by example.” The mayor hopes the city mandate for its employees will encourage private employers to follow suit. “Right now,” says De Blasio, “there are employers willing to act who will take heart from our announcement.”

“You are endangering the lives of innocent people” – Newsom

Governor Newsom and other California officials also urged private employers to seek vaccines or tests for their employees. Newsom had particularly harsh words for anyone who refused a vaccine on ideological grounds. “It’s a choice to live with this virus. “And with all due respect, you have no choice but to go out, drink and drive and endanger everyone’s life.” “You are endangering the lives of innocent people. You are putting businesses at risk … We want to keep our economy moving. We want small businesses to stand on their own two feet. ”

Newsome also alluded to vaccine misinformation online and in the mass media. “Your choice not to be vaccinated and to listen to these experts who benefit from misinformation, by deliberately misinforming, comes at a real social cost and we need to be clear about that, and we need to call it that.”

Obstacle blocks remain for the $ 1.2T infrastructure bill

Over a month ago, President Biden joined several Republican leaders in announcing a roadmap toward a bilateral infrastructure bill. Since then, Senate leaders from both parties have tried to extract the details. The current price of this bill fluctuates around $ 1.2 trillion.

However, in the weeks since then, some Republicans who initially backed the bipartisan bill now have second thoughts. Republicans who initially backed the bill believed they had won a major political victory by excluding Biden’s larger vision of trillions of dollars in “human infrastructure” spending from the package. The GOP’s anger over the smallest “traditional” infrastructure bill has cooled somewhat since the Democrats announced a $ 3.5T budget proposal that includes much of Biden’s wish list for social spending. Democrats hope to pass the budget through reconciliation, bypassing a filibuster of the GOP

Last week, in a fruitless attempt to inject more momentum into the stalled bipartisan bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called a procedural vote to open the debate. Republicans rightly blocked the vote.

Negotiators from both sides in the bipartisan effort say some major disagreements remain. These include spending on public transport, wage increases, broadband expansion and clean water distribution. However, Schumer says he may call another procedural vote on the bilateral bill today.

Putting another political form to work is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi has stated that she will not call a vote in the House on the bipartisan bill until the $ 3.5 trillion budget is passed. This has further prompted GOP negotiators.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan rise 47%

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says it has recorded 1,659 deaths of Afghan civilians and about 3,500 injuries between January and June 2021. This is a 47% increase over the same period in 2020.

Nearly half (2,400) of the total casualties occurred in May and June this year. This is the highest two-month total since UNAMA began keeping track in 2009.

The sharp escalation of civilian deaths reflects the fierce battle between the Taliban and Afghan government forces for control of the country. But perhaps even more alarming from Kabul’s perspective is the vast amount of territory the Taliban have seized. without firing a single shot. These invasions include key border crossing points and territories along the Afghan border with Pakistan and Iran to the south.

The Taliban have also been busy in the north, where Afghanistan shares borders with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Instead of sending their fighters up from the south, the Taliban have simply recruited local Turkmen, Uzbeks and Tajiks for their cause.

