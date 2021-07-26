Nine new sites join the Unesco World Heritage List | Smart news

International
Unesco, the educational, scientific and cultural arm of the United Nations, has added nine new sites to it World Heritage List. The honorees include a Chinese port city known as “emporium of the world, ”A Home of Saudi Arabia featuring rock inscriptions spanning 7,000 years and a European international network spa towns.
Quanzhou, located on the coast of China ‘s Fujian province by the Jin River, won a place on the list for its importance in maritime trade between the 10th and 14th centuries AD, reports Phoebe Zhang for South China Morning Post. Reflecting the diverse heritage of Quanzhou, the 22 historic sites and monuments highlighted by Unesco include a large statue of Lao Tzu, the founder of Taoism; one of China’s first mosques; and the Kaiyuan Buddhist temple.
“[These sites] “not only record the prosperity of Quanzhou in the past, but also confirm a unique trade system created by the joint efforts of central governments, local and foreign communities, which led to prosperous oceanic trade and cultural exchanges during that period.” says the city’s city government, as quoted by Morning Post.
Unesco recognized Onaimā Cultural Zone in southwest Saudi Arabia for its rock art, which depicts plants and animals as well as human activities, reports Gareth Harris for Gazeta Art. The place is situated in a dry, mountainous place along an ancient caravan route. Its inscriptions reflect many cultures of people traveling across the Arabian Peninsula over the centuries, with written messages including Musnad, Aramaic-Nabatean, South Arabian, Tamudic, Greek and Arabic.
Another new addition to the list is Rudreshwara Temple in Telangana, India, which was built in the 13th century CE to honor the god Shiva. In accordance with Hindu principles, the sand temple was built as an integrated part of a natural environment, near forests, waterways and agricultural lands.
“High-quality temple art sculptures illustrate regional Kakatiyan dance customs and culture,” says Unesco in a declaration.
Trans-Iranian Railways, which runs from the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf, made the list as an outstanding engineering achievement. Its construction between 1927 and 1938 required extensive cuts across mountains and hundreds of bridges and tunnels. ABOUT Tehran Times, the railway reflected the ambitious modernization policies pursued during the reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi. Pahlavi sought to limit foreign control of Iran – a goal reflected in the use of national, not foreign investment, taxes to build the railway.
Newly listed sites collectively known as of Major Spa Cities of Europe include 11 cities developed around natural mineral water resources in seven countries. They reflect a spa culture that developed for about 200 years, from the early 18th century to the 1930s.
“Together, these sites embody the significant exchange of human values and developments in medicine, science and balneology“(Study of therapeutic baths and medicinal resources), says Unesco in a separate declaration.
Unesco also added four other European sites to the list. IN Padua, Italy, eight building complexes hold frescoes painted during the 14th century, displaying the development of new types of spatial representation. Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro in Madrid, meanwhile, features a variety of buildings, gardens and fountains, reflecting a magnificent vision of urban space that developed at the height of the Spanish Empire in the 18th century.
The cultural heritage organization describes that of France Farduan Lighthouse, built around the end of the 17th century, as a “master of marine signaling” with unique technological and architectural features. At last, Artists’ Colony in Darmstadt in Mathildenhöhe, in west-central Germany, served as a center for emerging modernist architecture and modeling in the early 20th century.
Of Unesco World Heritage List now includes 1,129 sites, from natural wonders like Australia Great Obstacle Reef to cultural treasures as the pyramids of Egypt. Definition marks pages with “extraordinary universal value for humanity“
According to the statement, Unesco will continue to mark the sites on the list until July 28. In related news, last week, a United Nations committee stripped English city i Liverpool of its status as a World Heritage Site, citing “Irreversible loss of attributes that convey the extraordinary universal value of property” due to new development. for German wave, Liverpool is only the third country to have ever lost its World Heritage status.
