This year World Heritage Sites They include an ancient Chinese port city, an iconic boulevard in Spain, an eight-century Indian temple, the great spa cities of Europe, an archeological site in Turkey dating back more than seven thousand years and much more. So far, UNESCO has announced more than a dozen sites and says it will continue to make announcements until July 28th.
Every year since 1978, UNESCO has selected a number of World Heritage sites for their “extraordinary universal value” and to help preserve sites threatened by neglect, climate change and overdevelopment. Over the years, more than a thousand sites, natural and cultural, have been added to the list, starting with Galapagos Islands AND Yellowstone National Park (which were among the first places selected) in this year’s competitions.
This year’s natural sites include Korean baticash banesa, mountain forest Kaeng Krachan in Thailand (where the innocent hunting of elephants has been an ongoing problem), and Colloquial rainforests and wetlands stretching along the Black Sea in western Georgia, the last remnants of a landscape belt that stretched across Eurasia nearly ten million years ago.
VCG / VCG through Getty Images
Cultural sites include a Chinese city once known as the “emporium of the world.” An important stop on the Silk Road, the tapestry of Quanzhou ancient bridges and pagodas also includes one of the oldest mosques in China and other glimpses of the functioning of a vibrant 10th century city. The selection puts China at the top of the list of World Heritage sites just after Italy, which was awarded another World Heritage site this year for a series of 14th-century frescoes in Padua.
Spain has tried to take that of Madrid Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park officially recognized for nearly three decades; is the first World Heritage site of the capital. Interspersed with museums and large fountains, the street and park have been used recreationally since at least the 15th century. Other new sites include “Colonies of Goodness” in what is now Belgium and the Netherlands. They were an agricultural experiment against poverty during the Industrial Revolution where poor people were sometimes forced against their will to farm. AND Dutch Water Line is a series of 17th century flood defenses that has now been erected in World Heritage status.
ASI / UNESCO
In India, The beautifully decorated Ramappa Temple of Telangana has made the list dating back to the 13th century and it is thought it took 40 years to complete. And in Iran, the UN recognized the trans-Iranian railway, which began construction in 1929, connecting the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea.
Ancient Hima Cultural Zone in Saudi Arabia includes rock art, photographs of flowers and animals drawn by humans 7000 years ago until quite recently. Located high in the mountains on an old caravan route where wells still produce fresh water, there are inscriptions in many languages, including Musnad, Aramaic-Nabatean, South-Arabian, Tamudic, Greek, and Arabic. And an important archeological site in Turkey may be even older. Surrounding area Arslantepe mound was settled about 8000 years ago and remains an invaluable resource for Mesopotamian scholars.
The site was added to the list as the World Heritage committee put public pressure on Turkey over another World Heritage site, Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, which the government announced last year would be turned into a mosque.
