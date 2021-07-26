International Patent Reviews Publish Sun Pharmaceuticals LEVULAN KERASTICK Patent Study | tidings





DALLAS, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, the International Patent Review, LLC (IPR) released a study on Sun Pharmaceuticals U.S. Patent no. 10,357,567 technology run around LEVULAN KERASTICK. A copy of the study can be found at IPR Website. IPR has focused on identifying patents filed by pharmaceutical companies that do not represent new inventions suitable for protection. Dr. IPR RL Smith stated that “the patent system was created to be trusted by authentic inventors and legitimate drug research and development organizations. However, many pharmaceutical registrations have been deliberately structured to artificially extend the scope of protection afforded by our system. patents “. Dr. Smith went on to say that “this practice has the effect of increasing the costs of medicines to those who need them.” IPR has developed a comprehensive and multifaceted process for identifying pharmaceutical patent registrations that have benefited from the patent system. Once a patent has been identified, IPR makes every effort to expose it as neither unique nor useful. Dr. Smith said, “As our team generates some of the best and most comprehensive studies available in the industry, our work can only be improved with further public scrutiny and large human resources, and we hope the information will be used to defeat these.” weak patents and to help control the escaped costs of branded pharmaceutical products “. The first patent for LEVULAN KERASTICK was issued in January 1992. Patent ‘567 has an expected expiration date reaching January 2038. This is a span of over 46 years from the time the first patent was issued until at the end of the last. Dr. Smith commented that “567 seems to be an unequal extension of the valid patent rights granted by the US government. It seems that protection has been specifically extended by a process we call” evergreen “. is, making small, insignificant changes in the process, in order to gain a new patent with a longer time for the franchise. “ IPR hopes that stakeholders, competing pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders will use this freely available information to help reduce the cost of this medicine for patients, hospitals and carers. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-patent-reviews-releases-study-on-sun-pharmaceuticals-levulan-kerastick-patent-301339949.html SOURCE International Patent Reviews, LLC

