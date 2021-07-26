



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has expressed concern about the alarming rise of suicides among U.S. forces. In 2020, 385 active-duty soldiers died from suicide, marking a huge increase from the 326 cases reported by the Pentagon in 2018. I’m deeply concerned about the suicide rate, not just here, but in full force, Austin said over the weekend on a visit to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. As of Dec. 30, at least six soldiers have died from possible suicide in Alaska. A loss from suicide is too much. While we were working hard on this problem, we have much more to do, he added. According to defense department, stressors for troops include the unpredictability of life in the military. Speaking at condition of anonymity for USA Today, an official also cited commanders increasingly aggressive demands for more forces, largely due to growing Chinese influence. Troops stationed in Alaska face harsh weather conditions, geographic and social isolation, and frequent training and deployment. Soldiers, along with the rest of the civilian population of the states, also face high living costs, widespread alcohol abuse, and sleep disorders. On a visit earlier this year to the Alaska Fort Wainwright military base, military officials promised to make significant changes aimed at improving the quality of life of soldiers. Leaders including Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Sgt May Michael Grinston pledged to upgrade barracks, dining and fitness facilities, and do long-term investments. According to the commander of the U.S. Army in Alaska, Major General Peter Andrysiak, the military has already begun implementing the changes. These include a new transportation system to more easily transport soldiers during the winter months, extending gym hours to 24 hours a day, updating dining facilities with wireless internet and increasing basic daily food aid funds by 10 % to provide better opportunities for soldiers. In January, also US military commanders ordered Alcohol sales hours curb at Alaska air bases. Several scientific studies reviewed by the National Institutes of Health have concluded that limiting the hours when alcohol can be sold is an effective strategy for reducing alcohol abuse and related harms, the Elmendorf-Richardson joint database said in A Facebook post. In addition to physical improvements, military officials have stressed the need to improve mental health access to bases. In February, a command team from a Hawaii air base visit Fort Wainwright to hold awareness sessions for the troops. The hearings, in which troops discussed mental health, loss and grief, came after two suicide incidents at Fort Wainwright. On his recent visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Austin called on the military to reduce the stigma associated with seeking help with mental health issues. Mental health is health, period So if you hurt, there are resources available. And I know our leaders here are committed to making those resources even more accessible and available, he said In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Line is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK Samaritans can be contacted at 116 123. In Australia, the Lifeline crisis support service is at 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

