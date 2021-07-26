Billionaire Najib Mikati is being tapped as Lebanese prime minister amid the economic crisis

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati speaks to reporters after his meeting with Lebanese … [+] President Michel Aoun, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Bilal Hussein / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS



Najib Mikati, the Tripoli-born co-founder of investment firm M1 Group, which has a value of about $ 2.7 billion, became prime minister of Lebanon for a third non-concessional term on Monday as the country struggles to function between food and medicine shortages and a The ongoing financial crisis plunges millions into poverty

Mikata’s appointment as prime minister is said to have come from the US-designated Shiite-Islamist group Hezbollah and was backed by a majority of Lebanese parliaments in the voting bloc. Ahead of Monday, two other politicians (Hassan Diab and Saad Hariri) served as caretaker prime ministers after the Lebanese government resigned en masse following a deadly August 2019 bombing in Beirut. They had vowed to be guardians until the next government was formed.

The highest roles in Lebanese government are strictly defined by religion by law. The president (currently Michael Aoun) is a Maronite Christian, the prime minister is Sunni and the speaker of parliament is a Shiite. Gaining enough support among these factions to form a government is challenging at the best of times. Mikati meets the requirements for a prime minister as a Sunni.

Mikati, 65, faces a tough battle to get the country back on track. The Beirut bombing killed 200 people and resulted in mass destruction and, in the weeks and months that followed, accelerated the country’s financial thaw as its currency, the Lebanese pound, depreciated sharply. The savings of millions of Lebanese citizens disappeared as a result, as fuel shortages worsened daily life as the pandemic spread and jobs dried up. (According to Foreign policy, Lebanese pounds trade at four different exchange rates, making it difficult to understand its true value and further complicating the financial crisis.) Meanwhile, the government has paid $ 30 billion in debt amid the ongoing struggle to find the prime minister its new.

Despite this, Mikati remains optimistic but also realistic in his ability to form a government and revive the Lebanese. The time is for cooperation among all Lebanese, he said during a press conference after his appointment on Monday, adding, I do not have a magic wand and I can not do miracles. His first priority after receiving approval for his cabinet will be to pursue what is known as French initiative, a multi-step plan by the Paris government to negotiate assistance from the International Monetary Fund and work to repair the countries’ broken electricity grid, among other initiatives.

Some Lebanese citizens were unhappy with the mikatis with the head for prime minister, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that protesters gathered outside Mikatis’s house on Sunday evening, following reports in the local media that he would be eavesdropped on for the role. Mikati was accused in October 2019 by a state prosecutor to make illegal profits from a Lebanese subsidized housing program, coming amid massive anti-corruption protests in the country. Mikati denied wrongdoing.

Hanin Ghaddar, a Lebanese expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, is not optimistic about Mikati helping to get out of the crisis, saying he is part of an entrenched and corrupt political system that rejects adopt the necessary reforms. They would rather have a failed state they control than a series of reforms that would cost them some control, Ghaddar told Forbes. She predicts that Mikati will either resign in the coming months, or, if he manages to assemble a government, it will be designed to win the elections scheduled for the coming years and not help the Lebanese people.

The billionaire previously served as prime minister from 201114, and before that, in 2005, in a care capacity for two months; his political career began in 1998, when he was appointed assembly member for Tripoli. But it was brother Taha Mikati (also a billionaire, worth about $ 2.7 billion) who started the family business in the 1970s. Wanting his children to attend school in Beirut, Taha Mikati started a post at his construction company based in Abu Dhabi in the capital, then in a war-torn state. Telephone lines were cut off and Taha Mikati needed to communicate with his office in Abu Dhabi. So he installed a satellite dish on his roof to connect to a phone.

In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon to oust Palestinian political leader Yasser Arafat, causing further damage in Beirut. The invasion created an increase in demand for the type of satellite configuration that Taha Mikati had. Young brother Najib Mikati had just finished business school and saw an opportunity to make money on satellite phone. The brothers founded Investcom to sell and sell their satellite phones for $ 50,000 each at $ 10 per minute for international calls. The business grew from there expanding to Africa, where it built cell phone towers, before going public on the London Stock Exchange in 2005. The brothers were bought in 2009 by South Africa telecom MTN for $ 3.6 billion in cash. and shares.

The brothers formed investment firm M1 Group in 2007, which holds shares in MTN, along with fashion jeans brand Pepe Jeans and real estate properties in New York, Monaco and London. They remain active in the business, with their most recent acquisition of $ 105 million PURCHASE 100% of Norwegian telecom Myanmar telecom’s mobile telephony business was announced on July 8th.