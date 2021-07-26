Savannah GA restores mask mandate due to COVID wave





The city of Savannah reinstates the face mask mandate on Monday as cases of the COVID-19 delta variant continue to rise. The mandate went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and is expected to expire on August 25th. The mandate requires that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors when not with close family, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said. The mandate of the Savannah mask:What do we know about the new regulations due to the recent COVID overvoltage A copy of the order issued by the city Monday afternoon says the mask is required in Savannah city government buildings, hospitals, early childhood centers, primary and secondary institutions and federally regulated transport Mayor Johnson begged the Savannahians to heed the order and get vaccinated. We have the ability to determine our own destiny, our own destiny, by doing what we can do to improve our vaccination rates, and of course if we do not improve our vaccination rates, to reduce the spread of this virus simply by wearing a mask, Johnson said More:Hundreds of COVID vaccines expired, destroyed in Chatham County due to lack of use I’m asking people: do not complain, get vaccinated. Do not complain, wear a mask. There have been just over 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham County and more than 400 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. About 12% of current COVID-19 cases in Georgia are caused by the more contagious variant of the delta , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. The city order also states that persons in vehicles on guided tours, designated as cars, carts, buses, bicycles, quadricycles, scooters, low-speed vehicles, boats and pedicabs, must disguise or risk a civil offense punishable by a fine of not more than $ 50 Furthermore, all persons entering commercial establishments in the City “are strongly advised to wear a face mask or mask while inside. All restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies in the City are strongly encouraged to request that employees to wear a face mask when interacting with the public. “ More:Savannah State Student Athletes Demand Vaccination Under New SIAC COVID-19 Policy Josh Cook, general manager at the Coffee Fox coffee shop in Broughton St., said the business is 100% ready to pursue science, but is preparing for a rough transition. When the previous mask mandate was in place, Cook said, about half of the clients entered without the mask and this led to tense interactions every day. On the one hand, it is encouraging to me that the city is becoming proactive. On the other hand, I think it puts a lot of strain on local businesses and lower-paid employees downtown to be the ones policing tourists, Cook said. Application Previous term of the city mask, which was implemented in July 2020, was left two months ago and changed to a counselor. During this term, city employees were on the streets demanding that people respect and distribute masks. The previous order also stated that anyone who fails to comply will be found guilty of a civil offense punishable by up to $ 500. A total of six fines were imposed, according to the Savannah Police Department. Johnson paused at least saying whether or not the city would take that approach again. We are working on that side of it, Johnson said when asked about implementation. I do not think it should be a matter of forcing people to do what is completely right. I hope and believe that the vast majority of our citizens want to do the right thing. Acknowledging that the city has no jurisdiction over private schools or the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education, Johnson said he planned to ask the school systems supervisor to consider requesting masks for schools located within the City of Savannah. More:Follow the delta version of COVID hospital bedding, transmission ladders in Savannah, Chatham County In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools System said they plan to return to school on Aug. 4 with optional masks. Our schools cover an area of ​​426 square miles throughout the county; to revise our standards for some schools and not for others would not be right, the statement reads. Masks are required on school buses. Those who are not vaccinated, who have a compromised immune system, or who live with someone who has a compromised immune system, can wear a face mask if they wish. The district continues to monitor the community transmission index and seeks guidance from the county health department. If conditions change, we may review our position on the mask; however, at this time, masks remain optional for returning to school, “the statement concluded. Following the news of the reinstatement on Monday morning, Anna Thai, cook and owner of PJ Thai, said she is happy the city is implementing the mandate again. Even without it, she said she still asks customers to put on a mask or provides them with one when they come to the restaurant to order. More:Effingham County Vaccine Tracker COVID-19: 30% of fully vaccinated people Rights are right because we are not ready. There is still COVID everywhere, said Thai. You need to be prepared and aware. Georgia’s latest Public Health Order from Gov. Brian Kemp expired on July 1 and it is doubtful that any new restrictions will be implemented or reinstated at the state level. “I do not see any reason that we will even have to go back and have further restrictions at this point. We have been out of bounds in Georgia for a long time now. We have gone through peaks and valleys before. We we know how to deal with this, “Kemp said Friday. “We will not have a masked mandate across the country. Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey and I believe mandates do not work.” Orders from Kemp issued last year showed that mask-wearing requirements do not apply within private businesses and limited mask-imposed requirements imposed by cities or counties to apply only to government property. Vaccination prayer As of Thursday, the vaccination rate in Chatham County reached 42% of full vaccination and 46% with at least one dose. Georgia achieved 40% fully vaccinated and 45% with at least one dose. Johnson, who joined local medical professionals from Memorial University Medical Center, St. Louis. Josephs / Candler, Primary Health Care JC Lewis and Curtis V. Primary Health Care and Coastal Health County, on Monday, said he wanted to see the vaccination rate reach 52%. Can we make 10 percentage points? Yes we can. Let’s get to 52% and then talk. “If we have 52% of our population with at least two doses, I think our chances are much brighter,” he said. More:Despite the impact on COVID cases, Savannah-Chatham moves forward with personal school plans The seven-day rolling average, which is an average of the number of newly diagnosed cases over the previous seven days, reached 64 on Friday, roughly the same as in early March. A month ago, the average seven-day rolling stock was 7.6. As of July 23, the Chatham County Community Broadcasting Index, which reflects the number of newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents, reached 230. On July 9, the rate was 76. While no vaccine is 100% effective, the Director of Coastal Health Dr. Lawton Davissaid those who have been vaccinated are less likely to contract the delta variant, but in the event that they do, the symptoms are mild and the chance of hospitalization is also low. The population contracting COVID after vaccination generally experiences a much, much, much less severe course than the unvaccinated population, he said. “No one has ever said that job vacancies are 100%, but they are certainly good. For more information about the COVID vaccine or to schedule an appointment, go tocovid19.gachd.org. Savannah Morning News reporter Nancy Guan and Barbara Augsdorfer contributed to this report. Katie Nussbaum is city and county government reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at [email protected] Twitter: KmartSMN

