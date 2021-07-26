A shock to home comfort and other ways are convincing Alberta COVID-19 vaccines

A recent Angus Reid poll found that vaccine reluctance is more common in Alberta than in the rest of the country with one in five Albertans refusing to shoot.

To put it in perspective, this is double the national average.

Experts agree that more people need to shoot to avoid another pandemic resurgence with devastating consequences.

Here are some of the ways businesses and organizations in the Alberta community are making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible and persuasive about raising their sleeves:

A shot at the comfort of home

Daniel Boissoneau received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine last week at his home in Edmonton, with his wife sitting nearby and his six-year-old daughter watching from the stairs.

Even after contracting COVID-19 in December, Boissoneau was still hesitant. But a teasing from his friend about the possibility that vaccination would help his career opportunities as a courier helped him make the decision.

“Pros more than cons,” he said.

Daniel Boissoneau receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, July 22, at his home in Edmonton. (Nathan Gross / CBC)

And the option to get his shot at home made it even simpler.

Dr. Jennifer Njenga, CEO of Canada Homecare Group, a team of Edmonton-based medical professionals providing after-hours medical care for patients in their own homes, said the home-vaccination option has convinced people of all ages to get vaccinated.

“We had some seniors who were on oxygen at home. They said they just could not go and get the vaccines,” Njenga said.

“So we gave the floor and said, ‘Look, we can come to you.’ And when they hear about us, they call us and say, ‘Hey, can you give me that vaccine?’ “

LOOK | Getting a vaccine in the comfort of your own home:

A recent poll suggests vaccine reluctance in Alberta is twice the national average. Some businesses and organizations are trying to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible by educating those who are reluctant to roll up their sleeves: 2:11

Listening to friends and family

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Alberta, politicians like Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandroand experts like Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health officer, has encouraged Albertans to get vaccinated. And for many, those messages were compelling.

But for others, listening directly to people they know and trust can have a greater impact.

Africa Center, a non-profit pan-African organization in Edmonton, produced an online video to let people know how easy and safe it is to take pictures that launched its vaccine clinics in May.

“You have influencers and leaders of the natural community. So they are the ones we used to send the message,” said Sharif Haji, executive director of the African Center.

About 50 people have been vaccinated every Friday at the African Center vaccine clinics since they began in May.

Free food and pop-up clinics

Earlier this month, the Alberta Healthy Communities Action Association, a charity working with Albertans to build communities and empower various groups to improve community health and well-being, held a barbecue and pop-up clinic in Queen Mary Park neighborhood of Edmonton.

“From our perspective, the clinic was very successful with 80 gunshots,” said Edmonton COVID-19 Rapid Response Collaboration project manager Gail Kesslarwith.

Mohamed Rafik Conteh received the COVID-19 vaccine at a community event in July. (Delivered from Action for the Alberta Healthy Communities Society)

Africa Center also offers free food to sweeten the deal. Part of COVID-19’s response has been to provide food barriers with a variety of cultural foods. Vaccine clinics are held on the same day each week when food-inhibiting foods are scheduled.

“So [people say]’Okay, I’m coming for food, but I’ll also be able to get the vaccine after I’m there,’ “Haji said.

Free vaccine rides

For many Albertans, Haji said not having access to a personal vehicle could be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

But there is an app for that.

“If someone does not want to risk getting in transit and does not have the ability to drive, we offer Uber trips so people can come and get the vaccine,” he said.

“This is important. Like the small amount of resources you put in there it saves not only one person, but … those who may be exposed to that individual. And that has been a way of mitigating some of the obstacles.”

Africa Center is one of 11 organizations that make up the Edmonton COVID-19 rapid response partnership.

Working with the 211 Alberta Provincial Community Helpline, agencies have used Uber code promotion to connect around 20 pop-up clinic participants in service, Kesslar said.

Social gatherings for newcomers

Sophie Zunamu, an organizer with Francophonie Albertaine Plurielle (FRAP), hopes an event she expects to allow Black, French-speaking women a chancellor to socialize with other new mothers and talk about vaccines as their children splash around a sprinkler park.

Sophie Zunamu said the event she hosted for Black, French-speaking women and their children at an Edmonton sprinkler park on July 23 was intended to promote women’s confidence in vaccines. (Presented by Sophie Zunamu)

“This seminar aims to lift newly arrived French-speaking women from their isolation after a long period of imprisonment,” Zunamu said ahead of the July 23 event held at the Avonmore School in southeastern Edmonton.

“We believe it is extraordinary but also a smart way to organize an outdoor workshop to promote women’s confidence in vaccines and adherence to public health measures.”

The organization said it was expecting 50 women in the evening.