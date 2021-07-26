US, China trade barbs after another summit, but say they want to keep talking





A U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global attacks. cybernetic.

The State Department called the meetings “sincere and open” – the diplomatic code for a scuffle – and painted Beijing as an international advantage overturning international norms, listing China’s genocide in Xinjiang and its refusal to cooperate with an investigation. International Convention on the Origin of Coronavirus.

“The Undersecretary underscored that the United States welcomes the fierce competition between our countries and that we intend to continue to strengthen our competitive selves, but we do not seek conflict with China,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said Monday.

Beijing, describing the talks as “deep and sincere”, responded with a stream of condemnation. Chinese officials expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Washington’s “extremely dangerous China policy” and accused it of human rights hypocrisy.

‘Confrontation’ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese officials “demanded that the United States immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, stop harming China’s interests and stop violating the red line, stop playing with fire.” and stop orchestrating the confrontation of the values ​​group “. The two countries are trying to gain an edge as they try to manage the world’s most important bilateral relations and lay the groundwork for the first meeting of leaders between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected at the G7 summit in October. Despite the affirmative language, both sides expressed interest in ongoing dialogue. “The US and China are in a period of strategic competition, relations are generally going downhill and this trend has continued during the talks today,” said Neil Thomas, a China analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk advisory firm. “But the fact that both sides wanted to hold this meeting … shows that both Biden and Xi Jinping still want to lay some kind of floor under the deterioration of relations, because they both know that this is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. “It has important implications for global stability – political, security and economic.” Speaking to the New York Times after her meetings, Tha Sherman “In areas where we have common interests and there are major global interests, we have had substantive discussions, we have shared some ideas. We will have to see where this goes.” Sherman’s meetings in China followed a tour of Asia with stops in Japan, Korea and Mongolia and came as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Singapore and Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to India – all reflect the importance the Biden administration is attaching to Asia. . The deputy secretary’s trip to Tianjin marked the first high-level meeting since a controversial meeting in March in Alaska between Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Wang and senior officials from the People’s Republic of China were partially captured on camera. Readings after the Sherman meetings signaled that disputes on Mars not only remain unresolved, but will continue to create friction going forward – especially over human rights issues, ahead of Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics and international efforts to determine origin of the coronavirus. “The Deputy Secretary has raised concerns privately – as we do in public – about a range of PRC actions that run counter to our values ​​and those of our allies and partners and undermine the rule-based international order,” Price said in a statement. “It raised our human rights concerns, including Beijing’s anti-democratic crackdown on Hong Kong; the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; the abuses in Tibet; and the restriction of access to the media and freedom of the press.” continued Price. “She also spoke about our concerns about Beijing’s behavior in cyberspace; across the Taiwan Strait; and in the seas of East and South China.” The Sherman meeting came just days after China rejected the World Health Organization plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. “The Deputy Secretary reiterated concerns about the PRC’s unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization and allow a second-stage investigation in the PRC into the origin of COVID-19,” Price said, adding that Sherman also raised the issue of Americans and Canadians detained in China under exit bans and “reminded PRC officials that people are not negotiating.” A Chinese statement regarding Sherman’s first meeting with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng said the deputy minister told Sherman weak US-China relations do not come because of any of the issues Sherman raised, but because of portraying America of China as “imaginary enemy” ” ‘Extremely dangerous’ Many of Xie’s other comments appear to have been an attempt to dispel US criticism of Beijing. According to the statement, Xie also told Sherman that it is the US that has abandoned the international rule-based order that helped create it after World War II, but that China would like to build a “new kind of international relations” built on “respect”. Xie also said the US is unable to “lecture China on democracy and human rights”, pointing to the American genocide of Native Americans and US military action, and said the US is ” inventor and patent and intellectual property owner ‘of diplomacy obligation – another criticism Washington has often leveled at Beijing for its approach to smaller, poorer countries. During the long day of talks Monday, spokesman Zhao told a regular news conference that China had expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Washington’s “extremely dangerous China policy.” But Zhao also added that the talks were “deep and sincere” and that they were beneficial to the healthy development of Sino-US relations. And Price, the State Department spokesman, said that even when Sherman gave her critique of China’s actions, “at the same time, the Deputy Secretary stressed the importance of cooperating in areas of global interest, such as the climate crisis, anti-narcotics, non-proliferation, and regional concerns “including North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Burma.

