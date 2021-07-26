International
Governments must agree to end coal energy use, says UK president Cop26 | Cop26: Glasgow Conference on Climate Change 2021
Governments around the world must agree to end the use of coal energy to avoid the worst devastation of climate change, said the UK president of the UN’s vital climate talks.
Ministers from more than 50 countries closed a two-day meeting in London on Monday without full agreement on coal removal, but with all countries agreeing to limit global warming to 1.5C, with less than 100 days to go. before the UN Cop26 Climate Conference in Glasgow this November.
Alok Sharma, the UK-appointed president of Cop26, said: “We were not able to get every country to agree to phase out coal energy, which was very disappointing. We will certainly have more discussions in the coming months, unless we do all the registered places in a coal removal phase, keeping the 1.5C in will be extremely difficult.
This week’s meeting was the first personal meeting of climate and environment ministers since the last police officer [conference of the parties under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change] in December 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 explosion became a pandemic. The lack of personal meetings has been an obstacle to achieving the necessary progress on key issues including emissions cuts, the technical agreement on the implementation of the Paris climate agreement and climate finance.
Patricia Espinosa, the UN’s top climate official, called the discussions extremely productive, but added that many countries had not yet come up with national plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 10 years, which scientists have warned that they would be essential to keep the temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Small islands will be among those worst affected by climate change and many face flooding at temperatures higher than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Molwyn Joseph, cabinet minister in Antigua and Barbuda, who led the Alliance of Small Islands (AOSIS) delegation to the London meeting, said: “The message from the small developing island states (SIDS) seems to have been well received. . This provides a level of hope that key issuers are beginning to realize their responsibilities and must commit to keeping the 1.5C goal achievable. Leading emitters, particularly the G20, need to redirect all fossil fuel subsidies to renewable energy investments.
Governments around the world were acknowledging the need to support the most vulnerable countries, which were suffering from extreme weather-related climate that was causing serious losses and damage to their infrastructure and economies, he said. For SIDS, this is not abstract, this is real. This is a matter of climate justice.
The UK and UN also asked countries to submit concrete plans to keep warming at 1.5C, including targets for their national emissions for the next decade, and details of how they aim to achieve their goals.
Barbara Pompili, Frances environment minister, told the Guardian: Now is the time for the world to determine the means by which it will allow us to stay below 1.5C of global warming. After more than a year of a health crisis, this first physical meeting in London was an essential step in pushing the international community into action. We are 100 days away from the Police. The countdown is active.
Many participants and observers highlighted the recent extreme weather around the world in Europe, North America, China and other countries that has given an added impetus to the talks. London experienced torrential rain on Sunday, which led to flooding in many areas, even as talks were taking place. Espinosa said: Recent and current extreme weather events have raised the level of attention not only for decision makers but also for the general public.
Kat Kramer, climate policy leader at the charity Christian Aid, said: At a time when the host city was flooded with unusual rain, and in light of the catastrophic flood in China last week, the great risk of climate change must be in forehead of all the minds of the ministers. We are endangering our life ferry our common planet. It is the people on the front line, in the most climate-sensitive countries, who will suffer the most, even though they have caused it the least.
