



BEIRUT, Lebanon A telecom billionaire tycoon, Najib Mikati, was appointed Monday to form the next Lebanese government, giving him the challenge of trying to pull the small Mediterranean country out of a declining economic spiral. Mr Mikati, 65, is the third politician delegated by parliament to form a government since the big blast nearly a year ago in the port of Beirut that killed more than 200 people and led to a caretaker cabinet at the time resigning. Since the August outbreak, the country has continued to sink, with frequent protests against the political elite, chronic traffic and currency blockades losing 90 percent of its value, leading to acute shortages of fuel, medicine and electricity. Mr Mikati warned in a public statement after his appointment as prime minister that easing Lebanese problems would not be easy and called for unity among Lebanese.

I myself, do not have a magic wand and can not do miracles, he said. Comparing the melting of Lebanon to a raging flame that was spreading daily and threatening people’s homes, he said he had decided to try to reduce the spread of this fire. But before he unveils any plans, Mr. Mikati must come up with a cabinet that can get enough support from a range of political parties in the Lebanese sect-based political system. His predecessor, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, tried for nine months to do so, only to announce that he had resigned this month. Mr. Mikati has a decades-long history as a businessman and politician. A company he founded with his brother, Taha, has invested in real estate, telecommunications and other businesses around the world, giving Mr Mikati a net worth of $ 2.7 billion, according to Forbes.

He has served as prime minister twice before, once as caretaker after the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 and once from June 2011 to May 2013. He has also held various cabinet portfolios and is a current member of the Parliament of Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear what steps Mr Mikati would take to stop the crisis, but in his speech Monday, he said he had international guarantees, suggesting he had consulted with foreign countries, including the United States seeking stability in Lebanon. He also said he would work to implement a framework presented by France, which called for a new, technocratic government to carry out reforms and engage with the International Monetary Fund. The previous cabinet had failed to make progress on the French plan and talks with the IMF over a possible aid package have been stalled for months. A number of politicians and parties from across the spectrum expressed support for Mr. Mikati, including Mr. Hariri and Hezbollah, the militant group and Iran-backed political party that the United States and other countries consider a terrorist organization. In a possible sign of optimism, the Lebanese pound on Wednesday gained trade value by about $ 17,000 to $ 22,000. Before the country’s economic crisis began in the fall of 2019, the pound was pegged at $ 1,500 for decades. His fall has taken away the wages of many Lebanese and sent commodity prices from the sky to a country where almost everything is imported. Hwaida Saad contributed to the report.

