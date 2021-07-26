FactCheck: Are Covid cases really falling? – Channel 4 News

Weve seen a noticeable drop in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 at UKover last week or so.

His welcome news, albeit odd, as many scientists expected the number of issues to rise after the gradual lifting of blocking restrictions.

What is happening? No one knows for sure, but here are some of the key theories.

It could be a statistical error

Public Health England figures from across the UK show that the number of positive cases has dropped significantly since the peak on 17 July.

But the set of nods is perfect, and some scientists are skeptical that official government figures are not accurately capturing the number of positive cases.

There is no sign of a similar decline in the cases of ZOE Covid study These alternative figures suggest that the number of infections is still increasing.

Well we have to wait to find out if the survey data will be published byOffice for National StatisticsFriday shows a drop in cases.

The ‘Freedom Day’ effect did not show up

Most of the remaining restrictions were lifted in England on July 19 and we would not expect the effects of this final unlock to still appear in the data.

Professor James Naismith from the University of Oxford, Director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, said: For me the next step will be the release of ONS data on Friday 21 August, we will know for sure the final effect of the blockade.

Importers It is important to understand that the daily test numbers will only start to see the last blocking effect towards the end of this week.

Many scientists, including themselves, expect the end of the blockage to have an increase in cases. However, we have done wrong before and we will do wrong in the future.

Less social contact than expected

survey have shown that people dramatically cut off their social contacts during early blockages, and continued to be cautious after the restrictions were lifted.

Google data suggests that visits to most shops and offices and public transport use is still below pre-pandemic levels.

The recent magic of hot weather may also have encouraged mixing outdoors rather than indoors, and it has been widely reported that large numbers of people have self-isolated in recent weeks after being stuck by the NHS Covid-19 app.

Professor Adam Finn from the University of Bristol said: Clearly, many people are still making an effort to avoid getting infected and infecting others, aided by the recent sunny weather that keeps us all out.

We were very pessimistic

While some scientists predicted a large third wave of infections, all attempts to model the future trajectory of the pandemic are prone to uncertainty and large margins of error.

Actually, many models designed a similar pattern: a drop in cases over the summer, with factors like warmer weather and school holidays helping to reduce the chances of infection.

Professor KarlFristonfrom University College London, who sits on the Independent SAGE panel, said: From a dynamic perspective of causal modeling, the recent drop in case rates is remarkable. This type of modeling predicts that the current rebirth of infections will peak now, with no further increase by winter.

It may be that people have been interpreting the worst-case scenario model from the SPI-M (advisory group) that suggested one hundred thousand cases a day over the summer.

Vaccination is working

We would expect high levels of UK vaccination to reduce the rate of covidium transmission, especially if people remain cautious about social mixing at the same time.

However, as reported by FactCheckre reported last week, scientists are generally cautious about what the vaccination program can actually achieve.

Despite the clear benefits of vaccines in reducing virus transmission, serious illness and death, experts say it is unlikely that we have vaccinated enough people to reach the threshold of herd immunity that would see the virus go into permanent decline. .