France passes law requiring pandemic permission to eat in restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for essential workers





Topline Despite widespread protests, the French parliament on Monday passed a controversial law requiring special health permits for people who decide to dine at restaurants or travel within the country, in addition to mandating universal health care vaccines and other essential workers, as the country is trying to fight an increase in coronavirus infections. To obtain a pass, people must provide proof of completed vaccination, a final negative … [+] coronavirus test or immunity test through infection.

Getty

The main facts All adults who want to go to bars, gyms, restaurants or cafes, and those traveling by long-distance train and bus travel will need to present their passport starting in August. To obtain the card, people must provide proof of completed vaccination, a recent negative coronavirus test, or evidence of immunity through infection. On September 30, the measure will be expanded to include anyone over the age of 12. Either prints on paper or digital versions will be accepted. The deadline for all healthcare workers to start vaccination is September 15th. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> If health care workers fail to meet the requirement, they face a possible suspension. Main history: On average more than 18,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day were reported in France last week, according to New York Times data, which represents a large increase of 377% compared to the average from 14 days ago. Rapid spread of Delta coronavirus variant is believed to be primarily responsible for the absorption of infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 111,000 people in France. Tangent: The health permit bill was introduced just six days ago. Over the weekend, it is appreciated 160,000 people, including members of the Frances yellow vest movement, gathered to protest the pending legislation. Speaking to reporters Sunday, the President Tha Emmanuel Macron he showed compassion to those individuals who were reluctant to take their shots, vowing that the government would provide patience and support. However, Macron criticized those who held irrational, sometimes cynical and manipulative opposition to vaccines. Crucial quote: A freedom where I owe nothing to anyone does not exist, said Macron. What is the value of your freedom if you tell me you do not want to be vaccinated? And tomorrow, you infect your father, your mother or myself. I am the victim of your freedom, adding, This is not called freedom. This is called irresponsibility, selfishness. What to look for: The newly adopted measures could be implemented until November 15, depending on the data related to the spread of the virus throughout the country. Large number: 40 million This is the number of French residents (approximately 60% of the population) who have received at least one dose of the vaccine since Monday morning, according to President Emmanuel Macron. Further reading: The French parliament approves the COVID restaurant, the vaccine rules (AP) France passes controversial law that makes health compulsory (NOW)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybeer/2021/07/26/france-approves-law-requiring-pandemic-passes-to-eat-at-restaurants-and-mandating-vaccinations-for-essential-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos