Michael Baker International affirms the industry leadership position in the latest Engineering News-Record rankings





The firm ranks in the top 6% of design firms, gets the top 30 denominations in key business segments PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, affirmed its strong industry leadership position with the release of Engineering New Record’s (ENR) 2021 ranking. The annual survey provides a detailed ranking of the largest professional service firms and construction firms in almost 50 specific market sectors. This year, Michael Baker held its position in the top 6% of Design Firms, ranking no. 31 for the second year in a row. The firm was also ranked No. 18 out of 100 Pure Designers. Michael Baker International “During a challenging year, Michael Baker “The employees remained committed to solving complex infrastructure problems and delivering the highest quality projects to our customers,” he said. Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. “I thank our colleagues for continuing Michael Baker more than 80 years of legacy of providing expertise, experience, innovation and integrity to our customers. These characteristics contributed to our strong consistent ranking within the latest ENR rankings. “ Michael Baker was also recognized as a top-30 firm in key sectors, including: Bridge: Michael Baker has a long history of addressing the challenges of designing, building and maintaining a bridge with innovative and sustainable solutions and has secured grade no. 5 for the third year in a row.

Water: Michael Baker Ranking no. 10 in Water reflects its priority to assist customers in the continuous improvement of water systems for future generations. The firm also climbed for a spot in Nr. 7 on Transmission Lines and Water Supply and held position no. 7 for the second year in a row in Dams and Reservoirs.

Transport: The firm uses its vast experience, expertise and innovative ideas to help customers improve their lives through a well thought out and implemented transportation system, leading to maintaining the No. 1 ranking. 12.

General building: Michael Baker climbed to two points in no. 8 in government offices and improved four points in no. 14 in the multi-unit residence.

Airports: The firm serves more than 150 aviation clients with their airports, facilities and operations. This year, Michael Baker The ranking of airports increased by three points to number 19.

Site Rating and Compliance: Michael Baker Ranking no. 15 in Site Evaluation and Compliance underscores the firm’s commitment to sustainable development.

Pipelines: Michael Baker has played a leading role in some of the largest pipeline systems in the world, earning the ranking no. 23 in Pipelines.

Construction management: Michael Baker The Practice of Construction Services is dedicated to increasing the value and efficiency of managing small projects in multi-billion dollar construction programs, reaching Nr. 29 for the second year in a row. At a regional level, Michael Baker continues to expand its presence in key markets to serve its customer and accommodate growth, reflected as the firm continued to rank in the top-30 on a number of ENR listings, including Mid-Atlantic (No. 2 for the year). seventh in a row); Mountain (rose seven places in No. 10); New York (No. 26 for the second year in a row); Southwest (moved up two points in No. 26) and Northwest (No. 27 for the second year in a row). The story goes on About Michael Baker International

