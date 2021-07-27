Become a part of the team – Daytona International Speedway Hosting Employment Events for August 27-28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Daytona International Speedway will host employment events, starting later this month for those interested in being part of one of the most exciting weekends in all sport, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28, the season finals regular NASCAR Cup Series. The Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held under the lights, will serve as a tense race, the last chance for competitors to make the 16-run NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The night before Friday, August 27, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will challenge the 31-degree bank country in what is always a heated battle between the new NASCAR Xfinity series guns and experienced veterans. Visitor Services recruitment events will take place inside the iconic sanctuary of the iconic facility, 2.5 miles of the latest machinery on the following dates: Thursday, July. 29, ora 10:00 am 5:00 pm

Saturday, July 31, 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 5, 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Monday, August 9, 12:00 pm 6:00 pm Those selected to be part of the Daytona International Speedway team will welcome fans from all over the country in a satisfying, stress-free environment. The historic weekend will be fully open and will welcome all World Race Center fans without any restrictions. For the five hiring events, a host of positions are available and will be displayed: Ticket Makers, Users, Information Booths, Tram Drivers (CDL required) and ADA executives. Additional options also include: Hospitality, Security, Emergency Services and Tickets. Applicants can enter the Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and Speedway International Boulevard and park in front of the Axalta Injector. Applicants can also apply here or call 386-681-6530 (Visitor Services) for additional information. For those wishing to become part of the volunteer holidays, visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/volunter-opportunities/. The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is set for Friday, August 27 at 7:30 pm ET. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will launch on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. In recent years Coke Zero Sugar 400, William Byron fought his way to victory, throwing his No. 24 team Hendrick Motorsports into the playoff mix. Fans can stay connected to Daytona International Speedway at Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram for the latest highway news.

