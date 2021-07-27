Summary of global news: July 2026, 2021





In this week’s Global Legislative Summary, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced preliminary updates on the implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act relating to the right to cure. The New York City Administrative Code was amended to include 22-1201 – 22-1205, which covers biometric identifier information and protects against the collection, storage, sharing or use of such data. The Austrian Supreme Court referred the case of Max Schrems v. Facebook to the express consent to the use of personal data in the Court of Justice of the European Union and the data protection authority of Brazil, Autoridade Nacional de Proteo de Dados, held 15 hearings and July 16 requesting public feedback on the draft regulation governing the investigative powers of ANPDs. LATEST NEWS The Joint Parliamentary Committee was given a fifth extension to present its report IndiaPersonal Data Protection Bill 2019, reports Mint.

More ICYMI BrazilThe data protection authority, Autoridade Nacional de Proteo de Dados, held hearings on 15 and 16 July seeking public feedback on the draft regulation governing the investigative powers of ANPDs and the implementation of the fines set out in the General Law on the Protection of Data. of Data. Licks Advogados Chief Corporate and Contract Officer Angela Fonseca, CIPP / E, summarizes the outstanding public opinion submitted to the Privacy Advisor.

More California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced preliminary updates on the implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act relating to the right to cure, while also expanding the Consumer Privacy Tool, which will allow individuals to notify businesses for missing or obscure “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” Buttons on IAPP Staff Writer Joe Duball Review Bonta Notices for Privacy Advisor.

More On July 9, New York The Cities Administrative Code was amended to include 22-1201 – 22-1205, which covers biometric identifier information and protects against the collection, storage, sharing or use of such data. Westin IAPP member Nicole Sakin offers a breakthrough of the New York City’s new standard and considers whether nationwide Privacy Tracker legislation could be considered.

More APPLICATION DenmarkThe Data Protection Authority, Datatilsynet, fined 500,000 DKK in the Southern Denmark Region for failing to provide a database containing psychiatric information of more than 30,000 children from unauthorized access.

More FranceThe data protection authority, the national commission of linformatique et des liberts, announced a fine of 1.75 million euros against the multinational insurer AG2R La Mondiale for violating data retention provisions under the EU General Data Protection Regulation .

More Netherlands‘data protection authority, Dutch Data Protection Authority, TikTok fined 750,000 euros for violating children’s privacy.

More SH.BA The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission issued a $ 3 million fine to three foreign corporations for violating the Child Privacy Act online with their alleged illegal collection of personal data pertaining to children of a certain age 13 years old and under.

More Africa International Bar Association African The Regional Forum published a guide to data protection and privacy laws for legal professionals across African nations.

More Europe According to Reuters, the Austrian Supreme Court referred the case of Max Schrems v. Facebook over explicit consent to the use of personal data in the Court of Justice of Europeans coupling

More SH.BA SH.BA Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Introduced the 21st Century FTC Act, which would update the enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission.

More Members of SH.BA Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Reveals Cyber ​​Incident Notification Act, CNBC reports

More The Uniform Law Commission announced that the Uniform Personal Data Protection Act was among the laws adopted during the 2021 annual commission meeting.

