Notre-Dame-de-Grce Mayor Sue Montgomery to be suspended until elections

The mayor of Cte-des-NeigesNotre-Dame-de-Grce Sue Montgomery will be suspended free of charge for up to 120 days, starting July 27, according to a decision by the Quebec Municipal Commission.

Her suspension will be lifted at the time of the oath, if she is re-elected on November 7th.

Montgomery became embroiled in controversy after pleading guilty to 11 ethical offenses in June, prompting political rivals to call for her resignation. The 70-page decision details how Montgomery refused or neglected to create a “harassment-free” work environment, in violation of Article 30 of the Montrealcity councilors’ code of ethics.

Montgomery’s attorney, ric Oliver, says he is seeking to appeal the decision and has filed a motion to delay the proceedings, which will be heard in the Superior Court at 2pm on Tuesday, July 27th.

The court is expected to give its decision on the request in the coming days.

Oliver says he has argued since last year that the judge assigned to the case is partial, calling the decision a “clear demonstration of conflict of interest”.

Judge AlainRoy, who is attached to the case, previously worked for the city of Montreal.

Oliver also called the timing of the ruling and the swift implementation of sanctions a “clear attempt to use the calendar” to thwart Montgomery’s defense before the Supreme Court.

“In most cases, the sanction imposed by the commission starts somewhere between a week and two weeks after the decision is made,” he said.

‘Lack of repentance’

In his decision, Judge Roy referred to a July6 Press + article in which Montgomery explained that a joke she made about the blackmail of the controlling general of the city was sarcasm and was done privately among friends.

He said given the joke had to do with municipal policy, her comments were “wrong”.

“This clearly shows Ms. Montgomery’s lack of remorse, lack of awareness of the seriousness of her comments and their consequences, in addition to convincing the court that the risk of recidivism is very high,” he wrote.

Roy says the lack of previous ethics violations by Montgomery was not a valid argument as the purpose of a code of ethics to ensure exemplary conduct by officials is to maintain public trust in them.

Temporary relief

In a tweet, Lionel Perez, the official opposition leader and rival for the chairmanship of theCDN-NDGborough, said he was relieved to see the Quebec Municipal Commission take Montgomery’s ethical violations seriously.

“Citizens can breathe easier,” he wrote. “They are the real victims of this internal conflict in Projet Mtl, which has paralyzed #CDNNDG for more than 2 years.”

Catherine Cadotte, a spokeswoman for Mayor Valrie Plante, told CBC News that it was “the right time” for CDN-NDG citizens’ needs to come first.

“For a long time, [citizens] have suffered from the actions of the mayor and her personal battles, “Cadotte said.

“This long ordeal could have been avoided if [CDN-NDG] “The mayor had put the public interest before her private interests, but we are looking to the future that will better meet the needs of the citizens.”