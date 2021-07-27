All families here to get DIY antigen rapid testing equipment, Policy News and Top Stories

All families here will receive Covid-19 self-test kits as Singapore boosts its testing regime and works to live with the coronavirus.

These rapid antigen test (ART) kits, now available to retailers, are being distributed by the government to households and will first be distributed to those near large Covid-19 groups, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday in Parliament.

“We will progressively scale and distribute to everyone in Singapore,” said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19.

As these kits are being distributed, Singapore will open up other ways of testing for the virus. Mr Wong said these include alcohol tests in Parliament before each session, in addition to similar tests at Singapore checkpoints, and sewage surveillance at the estate.

“Regular testing and the social awareness to test ourselves regularly, will protect us and keep us safe as we move into the new normalcy,” he said.

Mr Wong and his two co-chairs – Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong – spoke in Parliament to give an update on the Government’s response to Covid-19.

Stressing that everyone has a role to play in Singapore’s controlled and phased opening, Mr Wong said safe management measures will remain important for some time.

Wearing a mask can be one of the last rules to go to the new normal, he said. While Singapore may consider distributing masks when outdoors, he said it would still make sense to wear them indoors, indoors, where the risks of transmission are greater.

Basic safety measures like wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others can help reduce transmission effectively, he said.

“So we have to stay disciplined and continue to maintain these practices, even as we move towards the new normal.”

Singapore will also continue with regular enforcement checks and take strict action against any breach of the rules.

Mr. Wong noted that since April last year, a task force composed of various government agencies has been coordinating the implementation of safe management measures in public places. “They have done day-to-day enforcement checks. Where the laws have spread, violators, both operators and individuals, have been brought to duty and cases have been made public.”

But Singapore cannot rely solely on enforcement efforts to overcome the pandemic, Mr Wong said, and the country will be safer if people here demonstrate social solidarity and a collective sense of responsibility to do the right thing.

For example, people can take precautions such as practicing good personal hygiene, seeing a doctor and staying home when you are not feeling well, and testing them and minimizing social interactions while waiting for results.

Mr Wong acknowledged how desperate people are here for the new bundles of coronavirus caused by people breaking the rules and acting irresponsibly. But he said over the past 18 months, the vast majority of Singaporeans have shown tremendous discipline.

“Many have also worked tirelessly in our fight against Covid-19. It is not just our healthcare workers like our doctors and nurses in hospitals, clinics and community care settings,” he said.

“Also our Singaporean counterparts on the front lines elsewhere … They include our safe distance ambassadors, food delivery riders, cleaners and much more.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Facebook that he tried TracieX alcohol before attending Parliament, adding that the process was quick, simple and non-invasive. Alcohol is registered with the Health Sciences Authority and is expiring.

Touching on statements made by the three co-chairs of the working group made in Parliament, Prime Minister Lee noted that the last large group from the Jurong Fishing Port has forced Singapore to delay its reopening, but that the country’s vaccination program is progressing well .

He added that the task force will review the Covid-19 measures here early next month and that we hope that by then, the numbers will have stabilized and Singapore can begin to ease.

“We have to accept a certain level of fluency as part of living with the endemic Covid-19. Let’s continue the course; we will go through this together,” he said.