International
All families here to get DIY antigen rapid testing equipment, Policy News and Top Stories
All families here will receive Covid-19 self-test kits as Singapore boosts its testing regime and works to live with the coronavirus.
These rapid antigen test (ART) kits, now available to retailers, are being distributed by the government to households and will first be distributed to those near large Covid-19 groups, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday in Parliament.
“We will progressively scale and distribute to everyone in Singapore,” said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19.
As these kits are being distributed, Singapore will open up other ways of testing for the virus. Mr Wong said these include alcohol tests in Parliament before each session, in addition to similar tests at Singapore checkpoints, and sewage surveillance at the estate.
“Regular testing and the social awareness to test ourselves regularly, will protect us and keep us safe as we move into the new normalcy,” he said.
Mr Wong and his two co-chairs – Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong – spoke in Parliament to give an update on the Government’s response to Covid-19.
Stressing that everyone has a role to play in Singapore’s controlled and phased opening, Mr Wong said safe management measures will remain important for some time.
Wearing a mask can be one of the last rules to go to the new normal, he said. While Singapore may consider distributing masks when outdoors, he said it would still make sense to wear them indoors, indoors, where the risks of transmission are greater.
Basic safety measures like wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others can help reduce transmission effectively, he said.
“So we have to stay disciplined and continue to maintain these practices, even as we move towards the new normal.”
Singapore will also continue with regular enforcement checks and take strict action against any breach of the rules.
Mr. Wong noted that since April last year, a task force composed of various government agencies has been coordinating the implementation of safe management measures in public places. “They have done day-to-day enforcement checks. Where the laws have spread, violators, both operators and individuals, have been brought to duty and cases have been made public.”
But Singapore cannot rely solely on enforcement efforts to overcome the pandemic, Mr Wong said, and the country will be safer if people here demonstrate social solidarity and a collective sense of responsibility to do the right thing.
For example, people can take precautions such as practicing good personal hygiene, seeing a doctor and staying home when you are not feeling well, and testing them and minimizing social interactions while waiting for results.
Mr Wong acknowledged how desperate people are here for the new bundles of coronavirus caused by people breaking the rules and acting irresponsibly. But he said over the past 18 months, the vast majority of Singaporeans have shown tremendous discipline.
“Many have also worked tirelessly in our fight against Covid-19. It is not just our healthcare workers like our doctors and nurses in hospitals, clinics and community care settings,” he said.
“Also our Singaporean counterparts on the front lines elsewhere … They include our safe distance ambassadors, food delivery riders, cleaners and much more.”
Yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Facebook that he tried TracieX alcohol before attending Parliament, adding that the process was quick, simple and non-invasive. Alcohol is registered with the Health Sciences Authority and is expiring.
Touching on statements made by the three co-chairs of the working group made in Parliament, Prime Minister Lee noted that the last large group from the Jurong Fishing Port has forced Singapore to delay its reopening, but that the country’s vaccination program is progressing well .
He added that the task force will review the Covid-19 measures here early next month and that we hope that by then, the numbers will have stabilized and Singapore can begin to ease.
“We have to accept a certain level of fluency as part of living with the endemic Covid-19. Let’s continue the course; we will go through this together,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/politics/all-households-here-to-get-diy-antigen-rapid-test-kits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]