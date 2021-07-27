Your Tuesday Information – The New York Times





They were covering the Tunisian government crisis and the deadly monsoon rains in India.

The President of Tunisia moves to take control President Kais Saied late Sunday said he was ousting the prime minister, suspending parliament and taking control of the country following massive anti-government protests over deepening health and economic crises. Saied’s takeover was seen as a major threat to the only democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring protests a decade ago. A major political party, Ennahda, called it a coup against Tunisian democracy and its constitution. The country has suffered for years from high unemployment and economic paralysis and the pandemic has overloaded the health system. Tunisians are dying from Covid-19 at the highest rate in the Middle East and Africa. Context: Elected in 2019 and still enjoying strong popularity, Saied has extended for months his authority by refusing to swear in ministers and blocking the formation of a constitutional court, raising the alarm. Last week, he lifted vaccine control from the health ministry and handed it over to the military.

Russia’s gymnastic victory and a first Philippine at the Olympics Russia came out of Japan for the men’s gymnastics team gold on Monday, without lowering the 2016 Olympic champions, Japan, by just 0.103 points. China was third. The American team finished fifth. Here are the latest updates from the Games. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz went down in history, securing the first gold for the Philippines in her fourth Olympics. It’s incredible, she said, caressing the gold medal that hung around her neck. I was expecting to win, but when you hold this already, it’s like, Wow, I never thought this would happen today. Teenagers wipe out women’s street skateboard medals, with 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya from Japan becoming the second youngest gold medalist ever; Brazilian skater Rayssa Leal, also 13 and a few months younger than Nishiya, won the silver.

France passes controversial Covid law France passed a law late Sunday that makes health assets mandatory for a number of closed countries as the country faces a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Passing requires vaccination proof, a recent negative test or a recent recovery from Covid-19. The new law also obliges health workers and other essential workers, such as firefighters, to be vaccinated by the fall. A vote came after heated parliamentary debates that lasted overnight and anti-mass protests in dozens of French cities. Officials cited the Delta variant and unvaccinated Covid patients filling hospitals as reasons for switching. Context: Passage was already mandatory for major events in stadiums and concert halls, and to enter museums and theaters. Now it extends to bars, restaurants, gyms and some shopping malls. Employees may face wage suspensions, but not layoffs if they fail to get vaccinated as well.

China did not take climate change into account during its economic boom. Now it should, as recent weeks floods have revealed that harsh urbanization created cities not equipped for climate change. ARTS AND IDEAS Children’s screen time Our OnTech Newsletter talked to an expert about the changing debate in the use of technology by children. The belief that screen time is rotting children’s brains is taking over. Parents, doctors and researchers have turned their attention to a more nuanced message: Screen time or technology can be good for children, but also bad. Dr. Colleen Russo Johnson, a child development expert and mother, said she has long since moved away from absolute and unrealistic boundaries at the time of childbirth (and custody trials). We need to stop looking at this as a black and white issue, said Dr. Russo Johnson. You do not want your kids to always be stuck on screens. That is the sound reason, she continued. But these things are not evil. There is a lot of variety and not everything is created equal.

Dr. Russo Johnson said it sometimes helps to think of technology that encourages younger children to be creative and do off-screen activities, such as going on a cleaning hunt. She is a fan of apps from Toca Boca and Sago Mini that encourage young children to explore open games without much instruction. PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

