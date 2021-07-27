Talks about a federal election have heated up almost as much as the weather.

But the last thing we need now, or in the near future, is elections.

There are many things happening that actually require attention and action from the federal government for it to take a break and move into campaign mode. This would serve no one but the Trudeau Liberals, who are rising high in opinion polls and want to cement that popularity in a majority government, so that they have another four years in power.

But this will not serve the rest well at all.

Liberals are only in the middle of their term. Why not drive it and then seize the opportunity if voters want to give them another four years?

Canada is not the United States, which seems to always be in the way of elections. Once the presidential election is over, it is in the midterm congressional elections. Once they are over, it is in the next presidential election.

The campaign is ruthless. The current government loses in the constant competition between political partisans.

I do not know about anyone else, but the thought of trying to find out who to vote for while we are still trying to eradicate the coronavirus is enough to make someone want to hide under the bed. We still need to increase the level of vaccination. Would not we be better served by our politicians if they put their attention on it than on elections?

In Alberta, we have the lowest vaccination rate in the country and we are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase. This is not at all surprising given that the provincial government lifted the restrictions very quickly. And while no one is sure what that means at this point, in the midst of that uncertainty, do we really need politicians crossing the country insisting that only they have the answers to all the questions?

Moreover, in Alberta the election result will be the same as in the last election: the vast majority will vote to send a passage of Conservative MPs to Ottawa.

In BC, people are battling heat waves and fires like never before.

Electoral campaigns are often called “smoke and mirrors” because of the pictures on stage and the controversial promises made by those who want to be elected. In many parts of Canada smoke from forest fires would be real. Not exactly the best back drop for that photo-op and it can also make it hard to talk about the whole cough.

And it is best not to organize too many campaign stops near the farmers fields. In Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba severe drought has already devastated this year’s crops and pastures.

“When you look at some of the pastures, it’s brown, almost gold. “Because the grass that grew here was cooked after it grew,” Kelcy Elford, who owns a farm near Moose Jaw, told the Canadian Press.

And in a way the violation across the country seeking votes so quickly as the heartfelt revelations about hundreds of graves in former residential schools seem disregarding the pain and anger suffered by Indigenous and other Canadians across the country.

Maybe there is no perfect time for elections. But this coming summer or fall is definitely not a good time.

Liberals will have to fight to be a minority government until the end of their term. This should keep them under control so that they do not become too arrogant or reach out again.

Calling elections at this point will not solve any of the problems we face and may in fact exacerbate them because it would only add to the uncertainty.

Perhaps things seem calmer when the place is viewed from the depths of Ottawa.

But given the impact of climate change and the pandemic, it is definitely not quiet in other parts of the country.