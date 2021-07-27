Mumbai resident among nine killed in Himachal landslide | News from Mumbai





A Mumbai resident is among nine people killed in a landslide in the Sangla-Chitkul area in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The tourists were killed when a rock fell on their tempo during a landslide Sunday afternoon, Kinnaur police said. Police said between two of the 11 passengers survived as they were thrown from the vehicle when the turtle returned. Eleven people were traveling and had to visit Spit Valley and Kalpa, a small village in the Sutlej River Valley. When they arrived in Chitkula and were traveling towards Sangla, a rock fell on their vehicle due to the landslide and the vehicle was thrown 300 meters into a deep valley, said Mohan Thakur, station house officer, Sangla police station. The body of city resident Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak, 37, is set to be brought to the city on Tuesday, which is also his birthday, but his relatives are still struggling with the process. Mother Kumars Kamini, his wife Aarti, his 11-year-old daughter Yashika and six-year-old daughter Stuti have not yet been told about the death. Vedpathak, a resident of Mumbais Girgaum, died on the spot, Thakur said. We are taking his body to New Delhi, Himachal Bhavan. The family can collect his body from there, Thakur said. Kumar, a resident of Girgaum, was a well-known consultant and used to lead several clients in India. He visited all over India and was a frequent tempter. He also took online classes in vastu, said his cousin Milind Vedpathak. The family is now helping a cousin from New Delhi to bring his body back. We are trying to fly the body to Mumbai by Tuesday morning, said a Vedpathaks neighbor. Tomorrow when we bring his body back to Mumbai will be his birthday. He was celebrating it in a generous way, said his neighbor who did not want to be mentioned. He was a cheerful person. I just met him during the trip. We were having a great time. It was a very unexpected incident. I jumped out of the vehicle and survived. He was not so lucky, said Navin Upadhyay, a Mohal resident who survived the crash. The trip was organized by a Delhi-based tour operator and people from Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were among the travelers. A video of the landslide has gone viral, in which boulders and large boulders are seen descending from the mountains towards the Sangla Valley and even breaking a bridge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/mumbai-resident-among-nine-killed-in-himachal-landslide-101627326401544.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos