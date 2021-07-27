More global support needed for Afghanistan to contain Taliban campaign | World News

The next two to three months are crucial to thwarting the Taliban’s campaign to seize territory across Afghanistan, with the group benefiting from active logistical and tactical support from across the border in Pakistan.

Since the U.S. announced its intention to withdraw all of its forces from Afghanistan earlier this year, the Taliban have focused on capturing as much territory as possible, especially in rural areas, and taking over control of border points with countries such as Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan

India believes the best-case scenario is a political solution based on a power-sharing agreement in Kabul that preserves the constitutional systems and institutions built over the past two decades and is open to possible changes to the existing system to accommodate all stakeholders.

The Afghan defense forces, which lost some of their momentum in recent weeks, have now begun to reorient their strategy to contain the Taliban campaign but will seek more support from the international community to intensify their operations. said people familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity.

A dynamic strategy focused on securing Afghanistan’s most important provinces and good military leadership will be essential for Afghan forces in the coming weeks, especially as there are indications that the Taliban will expand their campaign in August to target provincial capitals. and urban areas, particularly in Kandahar, Helmand, Paktia and Ghazni.

Afghan forces have also benefited from a shock of higher levels of security deployment, during which President Ashraf Ghani replaced his defense and interior ministers and army chief to step up the fight against the Taliban.

People pointed to the $ 3.3 billion pledged by the U.S. last month to Afghan forces, including $ 1 billion to ensure the air force can support combat operations and to deploy additional aircraft, $ 1 billion to buy supplies such as fuel, ammunition and spare parts, and $ 700 million to pay the salaries of Afghan troops but said more support would be needed from the international community in terms of air support, air asset maintenance and intelligence and surveillance.

Afghan forces need to adapt to the new reality and are expected to continue fighting as long as salaries are paid and there is good leadership, people said.

The Taliban have benefited from logistical and tactical support from Pakistani soil, and all supply lines from the Pakistani side remain open, people said. There are reports that thousands of Pakistani terrorists from groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are fighting in Afghanistan while Pakistani identity cards were found on many fighters killed in recent weeks.

There are also reports of wounded terrorists in Afghanistan being treated in hospitals in the Pakistani cities of Chaman and Quetta, both in Balochistan province, and pro-Taliban rallies have been organized in Quetta and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Madrassas or seminaries in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have issued calls for men to join jihad in Afghanistan.

In the past year, most of the terrorists stationed in Pakistan in the North and South Waziristan regions have also been pushed into Afghanistan. These developments coincided with a larger oversight of Pakistan’s efforts to curb terrorism by Western powers and observers such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

For India, the presence of fighters from LeT, JeM and the Haqqani Network, which has deep ties to the Pakistani military, remains a major concern. The Haqqani network was linked to attacks on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2008 and 2009, and the network is also linked to al-Qaeda.

People also described Taliban reports that they controlled 85% of Afghan territory as exaggerated and said the group is believed to control about 45% of the country or about 212 of the 420 random regions, while more than 110 districts are under government control.

In the worst case scenario, from all Afghan stakeholders failing to reach an agreement on a political solution and the Taliban taking power by force, there is a fear that the group will not be able to control all parts of Afghanistan, leaving ungovernable areas that could be used by foreign terrorists to pose a threat to countries across the region, including some Central Asian states.

Central Asian countries will be most affected in terms of security. China also has its concerns about groups like the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). Tajikistan’s border is most tense now as large areas are controlled by the Taliban, said one of the people mentioned above.

While the core ideology of the Taliban including the creation of an Islamic emirate and the disregard for human rights remains unchanged, the group is not a monolith and has several centers of power and factions. While some Taliban commanders on the ground believe they have won the war, others like the Doha-based political leadership have a different view and some are open to power sharing.

The Taliban are learning from their experiences and they do not want to be seen taking the provinces by force. They also want some kind of recognition from the world and are visiting Iran and Russia to get some kind of legitimacy, people said.

These factors are also believed to have shaped the Indian movement to open channels of communication with the Taliban, as first reported by the Hindustan Times. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not officially confirmed such contacts but has said that India is in contact with various stakeholders.

Although there are differences in the approaches of countries such as Iran, Russia and the US to the issue of Afghanistan, there is convergence in opposing any force or military takeover in Kabul, people said.