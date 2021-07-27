Saskatchewan residents encouraged to consider COVID-19 health measures, get vaccinated





The Saskatchewan government lifted all COVID-19 health measures just over two weeks ago. Since then, vaccination numbers have continued to rise, with daily positive cases remaining below three figures. In order to maintain those sedentary cases, each individual should consider his or her set of health measures whenever entering an environment that may require masking or physical distancing.















Provincial and international travel restrictions by post COVID-19





Provincial and international travel restrictions by post COVID-19

Chief of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau said any outbreaks will be in a more condensed area, not spread as the number of vaccinations increases. He added, however, people still need to remember to take both of their pictures as one person needs both in order to have full protection against COVID-19. The story goes down the ad “We look forward to seeing most of those cases for those who have not been vaccinated,” Blondeau said. “I think the cases are in line with what we expected.” Blondeau said it takes approximately two weeks after the second dose to start completely. People also have to wait at least 28 days between the two shots. Read more: Saskatchewan completing COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, switching to contact program Saskatoon resident Ken Gryschuk recently held a backyard musical performance on the day the restrictions were lifted, showcasing Celtic native talent. All family and friends present had the choice of whether to wear a mask or not. He says of every upcoming event in his backyard, that the choice remains of every family and friend who attends. “Widesht is very open and people can move as they wish with or without masks,” Gryschuk said. Gryschuk said people will have to adapt to the virus as part of daily life. “I think the virus is here to stay, because I do not believe we will ever get rid of it completely. We still need to protect those who are most susceptible to the virus. ” Read more: Public Health Orders Needed at Buffalo River Dene Nation to Fight COVID-19: FSIN The story goes down the ad Blondeau added that with people wanting to return to a kind of pre-pandemic lifestyle, it is suggested that people get their vaccines done, have a mask ready and continue to practice good hygiene like hand washing. “You have to keep this in mind when you decide to take part in any social activity,” Blondeau said. “Regardless of whether you are in your own home or in another person’s home.” The province had 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 356 active cases in the province. The northwest area has the most active cases with 103. Saskatoon currently has 58, and Regina has 36. There have been 1,388,330 total vaccines administered in Saskatchewan. See the link » <br />

